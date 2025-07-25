Zelenskyy ordered to prepare a $10-30 billion contract for the sale of Ukrainian drones to the USA

$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
08:28 AM • 456 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
07:59 AM • 2778 views
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
July 24, 06:46 PM • 36857 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 166751 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 104346 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 165292 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 98015 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 94094 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 106241 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 72171 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
1.8m/s
51%
747mm
Popular news
Water crisis in occupied territories of Ukraine intensifies, causing unsanitary conditions - ISWJuly 24, 11:57 PM • 4700 views
Starlink resumed operations after global outage - SpaceXJuly 25, 12:24 AM • 25203 views
Luhansk turns into a dump: occupiers introduce fines for garbage instead of removing it - CNSJuly 25, 12:49 AM • 22329 views
Trump canceled $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting fundingJuly 25, 01:43 AM • 10088 views
Kyivan brutally beaten for remark on sports ground, attackers detained - police06:08 AM • 13391 views
Publications
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 36959 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 57772 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still aheadJuly 24, 04:23 PM • 76386 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 166759 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 155629 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Emmanuel Macron
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
The State of Palestine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 205561 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 322179 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 404299 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 406943 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 394451 views
Actual
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent Crude
BM-21 "Grad"

Zelenskyy ordered to prepare a $10-30 billion contract for the sale of Ukrainian drones to the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

President Zelenskyy instructed to prepare a contract for the sale of drones to the USA worth 10-30 billion dollars. This decision is a result of agreements with President Trump.

Zelenskyy ordered to prepare a $10-30 billion contract for the sale of Ukrainian drones to the USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has tasked National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, and presidential advisor on strategic issues Oleksandr Kamyshin with preparing a contract for the sale of drones to the United States. This will be a contract worth 10-30 billion dollars, the President told journalists, as reported by UNN.

With President Trump, we agreed that they would buy drones from us. There is such an agreement. I tasked Umerov, Shmyhal, and Kamyshin. They will deal with this. It is very important to prepare this contract, a serious contract for 10-20-30 billion dollars.

- Zelenskyy noted.

Addition

United States President Donald Trump reported that the EU and the US had concluded an agreement under which he would pay America 100% of the cost of all military equipment. Washington will send it to the EU, and Brussels will distribute the weapons, with a significant portion going to Ukraine.

US President's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, during his visit to Kyiv, discussed with the Ukrainian side the necessary weapons, including Patriot systems, and joint arms production. The visit took place in the context of agreements between the leaders of the US and Ukraine, confirming the continuation of high-level dialogue.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Keith Kellogg
Rustem Umerov
Alexander Kamyshyn
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9