Zelenskyy ordered to prepare a $10-30 billion contract for the sale of Ukrainian drones to the USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has tasked National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, and presidential advisor on strategic issues Oleksandr Kamyshin with preparing a contract for the sale of drones to the United States. This will be a contract worth 10-30 billion dollars, the President told journalists, as reported by UNN.

With President Trump, we agreed that they would buy drones from us. There is such an agreement. I tasked Umerov, Shmyhal, and Kamyshin. They will deal with this. It is very important to prepare this contract, a serious contract for 10-20-30 billion dollars. - Zelenskyy noted.

Addition

United States President Donald Trump reported that the EU and the US had concluded an agreement under which he would pay America 100% of the cost of all military equipment. Washington will send it to the EU, and Brussels will distribute the weapons, with a significant portion going to Ukraine.

US President's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, during his visit to Kyiv, discussed with the Ukrainian side the necessary weapons, including Patriot systems, and joint arms production. The visit took place in the context of agreements between the leaders of the US and Ukraine, confirming the continuation of high-level dialogue.