This year, Ukraine has caught up with Russia in terms of production of kamikaze drones

In 2024, Ukraine caught up with Russia in terms of the number of production of kamikaze drones similar to Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, as well as in the production of other attack drones. This was announced by the Director General of Ukroboronprom Herman Smetanin in an interview with ArmyInform, reports UNN.

We have already signed a number of contracts with private manufacturers, mostly for licensed production. In particular, it concerns the production of drones - private companies cannot provide the required quantity, so we sign a license agreement and our companies are involved in the production - Smetanin said.

He noted that this has already yielded results.

"In 2024, Ukraine caught up with Russia in terms of production of kamikaze drones similar to Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, as well as in the production of other attack drones. "What explodes in Russia is all ours," said Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries. And this is a fact. Work on cooperation with private companies continues," Smetanin said.

According to him, a very large number of private development companies and scientists are also involved in the development of new types of weapons.

"There are more innovative developments, and there are those that meet the needs of tomorrow. We urgently need to increase production, so we are entering into cooperation with these manufacturers, and in this way we ensure the supply of the necessary weapons to the Armed Forces," Smetanin said.

