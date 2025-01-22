Trump canceled Biden's decree on the US transition to electric vehicles

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order reversing Joe Biden's 2021 decision, which stipulated that by 2030, half of new vehicles sold in the US would be electric or hybrid. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian and Reuters.

Details

It is noted that Donald Trump has criticized federal support for the sale of electric vehicles (EVs) amid a flood of promised executive orders on his first day back in the White House.

The United States will not sabotage our own industry while China pollutes with impunity - said the American President.

Donald Trump has announced that he will stop using the remaining $5 billion in government funds to build charging stations for electric vehicles. He called for the abolition of state initiatives to introduce rules for zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

The US President also announced his intention to revoke the permit granted to California, which allows it to stop selling cars running solely on gasoline until 2035. Eleven other states have already supported a similar initiative.

According to Reuters, Donald Trump plans to instruct the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to revise rules that would impose stricter emission standards. In particular, under these rules, electric vehicles would have to account for 30% to 56% of all automakers' sales.

In general, the Trump administration should consider eliminating subsidies and market incentives that favor electric vehicles.

