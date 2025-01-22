ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Trump canceled Biden's decree on the US transition to electric vehicles

Kyiv

Donald Trump has signed an executive order canceling Biden's plan for 50% of electric vehicle sales by 2030. The president also stops funding $5 billion worth of charging stations and plans to cancel tax incentives for electric cars.

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order reversing Joe Biden's 2021 decision, which stipulated that by 2030, half of new vehicles sold in the US would be electric or hybrid. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian and Reuters.

Details

It is noted that Donald Trump has criticized federal support for the sale of electric vehicles (EVs) amid a flood of promised executive orders on his first day back in the White House.

The United States will not sabotage our own industry while China pollutes with impunity

- said the American President.

Donald Trump has announced that he will stop using the remaining $5 billion in government funds to build charging stations for electric vehicles. He called for the abolition of state initiatives to introduce rules for zero-emission vehicles by 2035. 

The US President also announced his intention to revoke the permit granted to California, which allows it to stop selling cars running solely on gasoline until 2035. Eleven other states have already supported a similar initiative.

According to Reuters, Donald Trump plans to instruct the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to revise rules that would impose stricter emission standards. In particular, under these rules, electric vehicles would have to account for 30% to 56% of all automakers' sales.

In general, the Trump administration should consider eliminating subsidies and market incentives that favor electric vehicles.

Recall

Donald Trump reversed Biden's recent decision to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. Biden's decision was part of a deal with the Catholic Church to release 553 political prisoners.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldTechnologies
californiaCalifornia
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising