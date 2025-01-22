Trump calls on Putin to sign peace deal and announces possible meeting

US President Donald trump has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to strike a deal to end the war in Ukraine. According to the American president, the continuation of the conflict is destroying Russia, causing significant economic and human losses. This is reported by CNN, UNN.

Details

It is noted that US President Donald Trump, speaking to journalists at the White House, called on Vladimir Putin to conclude a deal.

He has to make a deal. I think he is destroying Russia by not making a deal - Donald Trump said.

The American President noted that the continuation of the conflict is causing significant damage to Russia. He emphasized economic problems, in particular inflation, which is approaching 10%.

I think Russia will have big problems. Look at their economy. Look at their inflation - said the US President.

He also announced plans to meet with Putin to discuss ways to end the conflict, noting that the details of the meeting are currently being agreed upon.

“It could be very soon,” Donald Trump said. “The war between Ukraine and Russia should never have started,” he added.

According to the US President, Putin “can't be happy right now.

He is not doing very well. I mean, he's suffering... he doesn't look very good... I think he would be very happy to end this war - Trump said of Putin.

Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told him that he wants to make a deal, provided that it leads to a sustainable end to the war that is acceptable to Ukraine.

Zelensky wants to make a deal. I don't know if Putin wants to. Maybe he doesn't. I don't know - Trump told reporters.

As CNN writes , earlier, during their presidential campaign, both Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance expressed skepticism about continued U.S. support for Ukraine, often pointing out that Ukraine should agree to a truce with Russia despite losing some of its territory.

Recall

Donald Trump said that Russia has lost almost 1 million soldiers, and Ukraine - about 700 thousand. According to him, Putin cannot be satisfied with the slow progress of the war.