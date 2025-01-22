Occupants raised fares in Donetsk: the price has almost doubled

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 103085 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103247 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111254 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113788 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 136001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104691 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138528 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103872 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113509 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117041 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 83249 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118560 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 57411 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 61835 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 40031 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 103085 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 136001 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138528 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169526 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159110 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 40031 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 61835 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118560 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123279 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141339 views
Occupants raised fares in Donetsk: the price has almost doubled

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100868 views

The Russian occupation authorities have increased the cost of intercity transportation in Donetsk from January 1, 2025. The fare to Luhansk has risen from 585 to 955 rubles, while the condition of the railroad remains catastrophic.

The Russian occupation authorities in Donetsk have raised intercity transportation fares. At the same time, the situation with the railway in the city has not improved and remains catastrophic. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that since January 1, 2025, transportation tariffs have risen sharply. According to the available information, from now on, the fare to Luhansk costs 955 rubles, when last year it cost 585 rubles.

However, the situation with the railroad in Donetsk has not improved and remains catastrophic: flights are constantly canceled, stations are abandoned

- the post says.

A similar situation is also observed in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, where public transportation prices were raised to 40 rubles. At the same time, there were no so-called "improvements" for the local population.

"Thus, the occupiers have no intention of improving living conditions for local residents, but will only increase financial pressure and demonstrate complete indifference to basic human needs in the TOT," the Center noted.

Recall

The occupation authorities have introduced a new condition for receiving compensation for destroyed housing in Mariupol - an inventory of houses. However, this is impossible, as more than 500 high-rise buildings have been completely demolished by the occupiers.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
luhanskLuhansk
mariupolMariupol
donetskDonetsk

