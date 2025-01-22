Occupants raised fares in Donetsk: the price has almost doubled

The Russian occupation authorities in Donetsk have raised intercity transportation fares. At the same time, the situation with the railway in the city has not improved and remains catastrophic. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that since January 1, 2025, transportation tariffs have risen sharply. According to the available information, from now on, the fare to Luhansk costs 955 rubles, when last year it cost 585 rubles.

However, the situation with the railroad in Donetsk has not improved and remains catastrophic: flights are constantly canceled, stations are abandoned - the post says.

A similar situation is also observed in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, where public transportation prices were raised to 40 rubles. At the same time, there were no so-called "improvements" for the local population.

"Thus, the occupiers have no intention of improving living conditions for local residents, but will only increase financial pressure and demonstrate complete indifference to basic human needs in the TOT," the Center noted.

Recall

The occupation authorities have introduced a new condition for receiving compensation for destroyed housing in Mariupol - an inventory of houses. However, this is impossible, as more than 500 high-rise buildings have been completely demolished by the occupiers.