Trump announces $500 billion Stargate project to develop AI in the US

US President Donald Trump has announced the Stargate initiative, a joint project of OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle aimed at investing up to $500 billion in the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States.

Trump spoke alongside tech leaders, including SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

According to Trump, the project will create 100,000 new jobs. At the first stage, efforts will be focused on energy infrastructure.

Technology leaders emphasized that medicine is one of the most promising areas of AI application, in particular, to provide access to leading oncology experts in large medical centers for patients from remote regions.

This monumental undertaking is a resounding declaration of confidence in America's potential under the new president - Donald Trump said.

According to Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, new data centers are already being built in Texas, and more such facilities will appear in the near future.

SoftBank's CEO, for his part, said that the company would immediately invest $100 billion in this project.

It is noted that Sam Altman of OpenAI expressed satisfaction with the fact that AI development will be concentrated in the United States.

CNN writes that AI leaders have been sounding the alarm for months now that their AI ambitions will require more data centers in the coming years, as well as more chips, electricity, and water to run them.

I think this will be the most important project of this era. We could not have done it without you, Mr. President - said Sam Altman, director of OpenAI.

He previously called on U.S. government officials to help build this infrastructure to ensure that the United States stays ahead of China in the AI arms race, given that AI is poised to impact everything from the economy to military capabilities.

According to CNN, Oracle is one of the largest data center operators in the United States. And SoftBank has the deep pockets needed to finance the expansion of its AI infrastructure, which is expected to cost billions of dollars.

Donald Trump is considering the possibility of appointing a federal AI policy coordinator. Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will have an impact on the choice of the candidate for this position.