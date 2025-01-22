ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Trump announces $500 billion Stargate project to develop AI in the US

Trump announces $500 billion Stargate project to develop AI in the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112029 views

OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle are teaming up to develop a large-scale artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States. The project will create 100 thousand jobs and receive an immediate investment of $100 billion from SoftBank.

US President Donald Trump has announced the Stargate initiative, a joint project of OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle aimed at investing up to $500 billion in the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN, Associated Press, and the broadcast of Trump's speech on the official White House YouTube channel.

Details

Trump spoke alongside tech leaders, including SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

According to Trump, the project will create 100,000 new jobs. At the first stage, efforts will be focused on energy infrastructure.

Technology leaders emphasized that medicine is one of the most promising areas of AI application, in particular, to provide access to leading oncology experts in large medical centers for patients from remote regions.

This monumental undertaking is a resounding declaration of confidence in America's potential under the new president

- Donald Trump said.

According to Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, new data centers are already being built in Texas, and more such facilities will appear in the near future.

SoftBank's CEO, for his part, said that the company would immediately invest $100 billion in this project.

It is noted that Sam Altman of OpenAI expressed satisfaction with the fact that AI development will be concentrated in the United States.

CNN writes that AI leaders have been sounding the alarm for months now that their AI ambitions will require more data centers in the coming years, as well as more chips, electricity, and water to run them.

I think this will be the most important project of this era. We could not have done it without you, Mr. President

- said Sam Altman, director of OpenAI.

He previously called on U.S. government officials to help build this infrastructure to ensure that the United States stays ahead of China in the AI arms race, given that AI is poised to impact everything from the economy to military capabilities.

According to CNN, Oracle is one of the largest data center operators in the United States. And SoftBank has the deep pockets needed to finance the expansion of its AI infrastructure, which is expected to cost billions of dollars.

Recall

Donald Trump is considering the possibility of appointing a federal AI policy coordinator. Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will have an impact on the choice of the candidate for this position.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldTechnologies
openaiOpenAI
donald-trumpDonald Trump
texasTexas
elon-muskElon Musk
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising