Kamyshin: Strikes on strategic targets deep in Russia were carried out by Ukrainian-made drones

Strikes on strategic Russian targets were carried out by Ukrainian-made drones. 2024 will be the year when Ukraine will start actively using ground drones on the battlefield.

This was stated by Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn during a speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024", the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

I would also like to note that our Defense Forces have begun to work on strategic targets deep in Russia with weapons produced in Ukraine. Last year we saw air and sea drones in action. This year will be the year when you will hear about ground systems, robotic systems - Kamyshin said

Kamyshin also said that Ukraine has found an opportunity to produce hybrid air defense systems together with partners.

These are old Soviet systems and Western missiles. These are various hybrid models that allow us to have solutions that work on the battlefield. We have the ability to produce several items together with our partners: assembling BMPs and armored personnel carriers with the German company Rheinmetall and producing a light howitzer with our British partners - The Minister added.

Addendum

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine has a powerful plan for a breakthrough on the frontline in 2024that will allow it to achieve the goal.