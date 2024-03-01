$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 11204 views

01:12 PM • 30924 views

10:10 AM • 30460 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 184010 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 170396 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169920 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 217168 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248335 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154129 views

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371422 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

01:12 PM • 31020 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 184120 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151433 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 170470 views

Drones are used everywhere, it is crucial for Ukrainians to know how to use them - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 29161 views

Vocational schools in 7 regions of Ukraine will introduce a new Civilian Drone Operator curriculum to teach students how to fly drones, which are increasingly used in agriculture, rescue operations, and war documentation.

Drones are used everywhere, it is crucial for Ukrainians to know how to use them - Fedorov

A new curriculum, Civilian Drone Operator, will be introduced at vocational schools in seven Ukrainian regions, where students will be able to learn to become an operator. Drones have already been purchased with EU support for practical training and teacher training.

This was reported by Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, UNN reports.

This year, 7 vocational schools in Lviv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions will offer training to become a civilian drone operator.

- the statement reads.

The official noted that the educational institutions will introduce a training program called "Civilian Drone Operator": thanks to the support of the European Union, drones were purchased for practical training and teachers were trained. The drones will be useful in teaching students under this program.

In addition, there are plans to further expand the network of vocational schools; to approve an educational standard that will allow for the full training of students in this profession. 

The ability to fly a civilian drone is crucial for Ukraine today. These drones are used during the sowing season, in rescue operations, demining, they help assess the damage from the fighting, and journalists use them to document the war. 

- emphasized Mikhail Fedorov on his Facebook page.

According to the Minister, the vocational education reform continues: 200+ institutions have recently applied to upgrade their workshops and create high-quality conditions for training the specialists the country needs.

Recall

According to Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Ukraine plans to produce more than 1 million FPV drones for its Armed Forces this year.

Also UNN reported that in Ukraine, starting in December , you can sell your carthrough the Diia app.

An artificial intelligence-based assistant is to be added to the Diia mobile app to help the contact center respond to requests. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, on his Telegram channel.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

