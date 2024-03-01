Drones are used everywhere, it is crucial for Ukrainians to know how to use them - Fedorov

A new curriculum, Civilian Drone Operator, will be introduced at vocational schools in seven Ukrainian regions, where students will be able to learn to become an operator. Drones have already been purchased with EU support for practical training and teacher training.

This was reported by Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, UNN reports.

This year, 7 vocational schools in Lviv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions will offer training to become a civilian drone operator. - the statement reads.

The official noted that the educational institutions will introduce a training program called "Civilian Drone Operator": thanks to the support of the European Union, drones were purchased for practical training and teachers were trained. The drones will be useful in teaching students under this program.

In addition, there are plans to further expand the network of vocational schools; to approve an educational standard that will allow for the full training of students in this profession.

The ability to fly a civilian drone is crucial for Ukraine today. These drones are used during the sowing season, in rescue operations, demining, they help assess the damage from the fighting, and journalists use them to document the war. - emphasized Mikhail Fedorov on his Facebook page.

According to the Minister, the vocational education reform continues: 200+ institutions have recently applied to upgrade their workshops and create high-quality conditions for training the specialists the country needs.

According to Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Ukraine plans to produce more than 1 million FPV drones for its Armed Forces this year.

