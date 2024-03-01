Record since the beginning of the full-scale invasion: Ukrzaliznytsia transported 14.5 million tons of cargo in February

In February, Ukrzaliznytsia reached a record high in freight transportation - 14.5 million tons of cargo in a month. This was reported by the company's press service, according to UNN .

Details

The company emphasized that this is a record volume of traffic since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 30% more than in February 2023 and 3% more than the record-breaking previous month.

Thanks to our well-coordinated and systematic work, we are recording a steady increase in cargo transportation. In February, we transported a record amount of cargo since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. All 100% of the applications we received for cargo transportation were fulfilled, and the cargo was delivered on time. Once again, the Ukrainian sea corridor proved its efficiency, and as a result, almost 7.8 million tons of cargo were exported, including 3.3 million tons of grain - said Yevhen Lyashchenko, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia"

Addendum

In general, exports increased by 53% compared to February 2023 and accounted for 53% of the total structure of transportation for the second month in a row.

It is noted that in February 2024, a total of 5.2 million tons of cargo was transported through port stations, and through western border crossings. In particular, 2.8 mln tons of grain cargo were transported through the port stations, and 537 thsd tonnes through the western border crossings.

In addition, more than 5.8 million tons were transported in domestic traffic in February, which was second only to exports, up 6% from February 2023.

The Company also added that import transportation increased by 65% by February 2023 and amounted to 872.4 thousand tons

Recall

The Ukrainian humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea exported a record-breaking 8 million tons of cargo in February, the highest volume since the full-scale invasion.