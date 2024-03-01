Record since the beginning of the full-scale invasion: Ukrzaliznytsia transported 14.5 million tons of cargo in February

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18779 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 62576 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 46223 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 219035 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 195718 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178284 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222596 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249587 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155417 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371701 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 64478 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 83813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47251 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39515 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 18743 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 62564 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 219020 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 177252 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 195712 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12493 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21324 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21825 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 40693 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 48403 views
Record since the beginning of the full-scale invasion: Ukrzaliznytsia transported 14.5 million tons of cargo in February

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27056 views

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that in February 2024 it transported a record 14.5 million tons of cargo, up 30% from February 2023, thanks to well-coordinated work and stable growth in cargo traffic.

Record since the beginning of the full-scale invasion: Ukrzaliznytsia transported 14.5 million tons of cargo in February

In February, Ukrzaliznytsia reached a record high in freight transportation - 14.5 million tons of cargo in a month. This was reported by the company's press service, according to UNN .

Details

The company emphasized that this is a record volume of traffic since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 30% more than in February 2023 and 3% more than the record-breaking previous month.

Thanks to our well-coordinated and systematic work, we are recording a steady increase in cargo transportation. In February, we transported a record amount of cargo since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. All 100% of the applications we received for cargo transportation were fulfilled, and the cargo was delivered on time. Once again, the Ukrainian sea corridor proved its efficiency, and as a result, almost 7.8 million tons of cargo were exported, including 3.3 million tons of grain

- said Yevhen Lyashchenko, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia"

Ukrzaliznytsia starts producing grain carriers for European gauge15.12.23, 17:19 • 30075 views

Addendum

In general, exports increased by 53% compared to February 2023 and accounted for 53% of the total structure of transportation for the second month in a row. 

It is noted that in February 2024, a total of 5.2 million tons of cargo was transported through port stations, and through western border crossings. In particular, 2.8 mln tons of grain cargo were transported through the port stations, and 537 thsd tonnes through the western border crossings.

In addition, more than 5.8 million tons were transported in domestic traffic in February, which was second only to exports, up 6% from February 2023.

The Company also added that import transportation increased by 65% by February 2023 and amounted to 872.4 thousand tons

Recall

The Ukrainian humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea exported a record-breaking 8 million tons of cargo in February, the highest volume since the full-scale invasion. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarEconomy
Ukrainian Railways
Alexander Kamyshyn
