Rheinmetall plans to open a new plant for the production of 155-mm shells in Ukraine: what is known

Rheinmetall, Europe's largest ammunition manufacturer, plans to open a new ammunition plant in Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the company's post on social network X.

Details

We are talking about the production of 155-mm ammunition in Ukraine.

The Memorandum of Understanding to establish the joint venture was signed in the presence of Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, and Oleksiy Makeev, Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, during the Munich Security Conference.

The plant is expected to produce a "six-digit number" of 155 mm artillery shells per year, as well as metal projectiles.

According to the company, 51% of the shares will be owned by Rheinmetall and 49% by a Ukrainian partner company.