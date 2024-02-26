This year Ukraine can assemble BMPs, APCs and light guns - Kamyshin
This year, Ukraine may assemble BMPs, armored personnel carriers, and light guns together with German and British companies, but financing the purchase of these weapons remains an open question, according to Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn.
Already this year, Ukraine, together with German and British companies, may assemble BMPs, armored personnel carriers, and light guns of 105 caliber. The question is how to finance the purchase of these weapons. This was stated by Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
All the countries with which the President signed the 'security agreements' have a block on joint production of weapons and military equipment. We are negotiating with these countries at the government level on separate agreements at the industry level. We have dozens of agreements at various levels signed by Ukrainian and foreign companies that are working to organize joint maintenance, repair and production of military equipment
