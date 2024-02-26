This year Ukraine can assemble BMPs, APCs and light guns - Kamyshin

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44232 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 174651 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 102399 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 351431 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 285669 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208093 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241579 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254032 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160178 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372705 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 143119 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 111790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 106117 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 49100 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 98139 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 98618 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 174660 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 351439 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 238276 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 285675 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 2886 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30472 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 49433 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 106442 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

This year Ukraine can assemble BMPs, APCs and light guns - Kamyshin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37433 views

This year, Ukraine may assemble BMPs, armored personnel carriers, and light guns together with German and British companies, but financing the purchase of these weapons remains an open question, according to Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn.

This year Ukraine can assemble BMPs, APCs and light guns - Kamyshin

Already this year, Ukraine, together with German and British companies, may assemble BMPs, armored personnel carriers, and light guns of 105 caliber. The question is how to finance the purchase of these weapons. This was stated by Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

All the countries with which the President signed the 'security agreements' have a block on joint production of weapons and military equipment. We are negotiating with these countries at the government level on separate agreements at the industry level. We have dozens of agreements at various levels signed by Ukrainian and foreign companies that are working to organize joint maintenance, repair and production of military equipment

Kamyshin noted.

In 2023, the Ukrainian defense industry produced three times more than in 2022 - Kamyshin25.02.24, 12:39 • 24944 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Alexander Kamyshyn
Ukraine
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08