In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 34673 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 130859 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 80502 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 298321 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 250022 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196571 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 234125 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252211 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158316 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372283 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

In 2023, the Ukrainian defense industry produced three times more than in 2022 - Kamyshin

Kyiv • UNN

 24944 views

According to Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn, the Ukrainian defense industry produced three times more products in 2023 than in 2022 and has a potential for 2024 that is 6 times higher than last year's figure.

In 2023, the Ukrainian defense industry produced three times as much as in 2022, and its capacity for 2024 is 6 times higher than last year.

This was stated by Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn during a speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024", the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

Last year, our defense industry produced three times more than in 2022, and the capabilities for 2024 are 6 times higher than last year. Today, we have about half of these capabilities contracted for 2024. In general, "defense" is 500 enterprises that work on the design, production, repair and maintenance of everything that helps our Defense Forces

- Kamyshin said. 

He added that the defense sector currently employs about 100 state-owned and 400 private companies, as well as 300,000 designers, scientists, and workers. In addition, according to him, last year the production of ammunition was significantly increased, and new positions were produced.

This year, Ukraine will continue to increase production of ammunition, including artillery shells.

Strikes on strategic Russian targets were carried out by Ukrainian-made drones. 2024 will be the year when Ukraine will start actively using ground drones on the battlefield. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War Economy
Alexander Kamyshyn
Ukraine
