In 2023, the Ukrainian defense industry produced three times more than in 2022 - Kamyshin

In 2023, the Ukrainian defense industry produced three times as much as in 2022, and its capacity for 2024 is 6 times higher than last year.

This was stated by Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn during a speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024", the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

Last year, our defense industry produced three times more than in 2022, and the capabilities for 2024 are 6 times higher than last year. Today, we have about half of these capabilities contracted for 2024. In general, "defense" is 500 enterprises that work on the design, production, repair and maintenance of everything that helps our Defense Forces - Kamyshin said.

He added that the defense sector currently employs about 100 state-owned and 400 private companies, as well as 300,000 designers, scientists, and workers. In addition, according to him, last year the production of ammunition was significantly increased, and new positions were produced.

This year, Ukraine will continue to increase production of ammunition, including artillery shells.

Strikes on strategic Russian targets were carried out by Ukrainian-made drones. 2024 will be the year when Ukraine will start actively using ground drones on the battlefield.