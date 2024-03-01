Ukraine may be ahead in UAV development as prototypes are being actively tested on the battlefield - Kamyshyn

According to the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn in an interview with The Independent, Ukraine has one of the fastest capabilities for developing drone technology - prototypes are being tested in real time, and this information can be received by partners.

The minister also stressed that the tests of long-range and maritime drones are confirmed by the results in regaining control over the Black Sea, UNN reports .

Ukraine has one of the fastest capabilities to develop all of these new technologies, as it is actively testing prototypes in real time on the battlefield: information that can be shared with partners, especially as the world follows Ukraine in moving toward the use of unmanned systems in conflict - reads the article in the Independent.

Kamyshyn also said that domestic production "is crucial." According to the Ukrainian minister, in 2024, Ukraine is capable of producing "more than one million first-person view (FPV) drones, as well as thousands of drones that can fly over 1000 km, reaching oil refineries in Russia.

This radically changes the rules - Kamyshyn emphasized.

Ukraine currently produces FPV, long-range and maritime drones, all of which have shown amazing results in regaining control of the Black Sea and destroying Russian ships and other equipment, according to the British publication.

Ukrainian drones have damaged or destroyed more than $5.5 billion worth of Russian equipment, including more than 1,000 tanks, 1,600 armored vehicles, and nearly 900 artillery pieces. ," the official said.

It is also noted that in early 2024, the UK government recognized that the war in Ukraine demonstrated the true importance of UAVs, and accordingly, the United Kingdom is investing £4.5 billion in its own drones.

Vocational schools in 7 regions of Ukraine will introduce a new curriculum "Civilian Drone Operator" to teach students how to fly drones.

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, drones will never be able to completely replace soldiers on the battlefield and will only support ground troops.

Russian occupation forces in Melitopol are using drones and recording of telephone conversations to increase pressure on local residents and control their movements through video surveillance and fences.