Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
"Army of drones" hits 26 Russian tanks and 54 armored vehicles in a week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29006 views

Over the past week, Ukrainian drones destroyed 26 Russian tanks, 54 armored vehicles, 85 trucks, and 87 Russian soldiers.

During the week, the "Army of Drones" destroyed 87 occupants and hit 26 Russian tanks, 54 armored combat vehicles and 85 trucks. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

"Tanks, guns and trucks - the drone army is adding to the list of Russian losses. UAV units hit 26 Russian tanks, 54 armored combat vehicles, 85 trucks and 87 occupants over the past week," Fedorov wrote.

He noted that there is video confirmation of each canceled unit.

Addendum

Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn saidthat Ukraine is testing drones in combat because there is no time to test them at a training ground.

Anna Murashko

War
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
oleksandr-kamyshynAlexander Kamyshyn
ukraineUkraine

