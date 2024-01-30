"Army of drones" hits 26 Russian tanks and 54 armored vehicles in a week

During the week, the "Army of Drones" destroyed 87 occupants and hit 26 Russian tanks, 54 armored combat vehicles and 85 trucks. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

"Tanks, guns and trucks - the drone army is adding to the list of Russian losses. UAV units hit 26 Russian tanks, 54 armored combat vehicles, 85 trucks and 87 occupants over the past week," Fedorov wrote.

He noted that there is video confirmation of each canceled unit.

Addendum

Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn saidthat Ukraine is testing drones in combat because there is no time to test them at a training ground.