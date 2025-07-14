Ukraine and the USA are creating a joint venture for the production of special chemicals for defense needs

The Joint Stock Company "Ukrainian Defense Industry" (formerly "Ukroboronprom" concern) and the American company D&M Holding Company signed a document providing for the creation of a joint venture for the production of special chemical substances for the needs of the defense sector. This was reported by "Ukroboronprom", as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enterprise will be located in the United States of America and will produce products used in the manufacture of ammunition for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This is a fundamentally important step towards overcoming the deficit of special chemistry products, which the ammunition industry is acutely experiencing today - the post states.

The document was signed by Oleh Huliak, CEO of JSC "UOP", and Daniel Powers, CEO of D&M Holding Company, in the presence of the US Special Envoy to Ukraine, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Strategic Issues Oleksandr Kamyshin, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Joint Stock Company "Ukrainian Defense Industry" David Lomjaria.

We are sincerely grateful to the United States of America for this support and new opportunities. The Ukrainian defense industry must gradually transition from large-scale procurement to its own production to meet urgent needs. It is no less important that the enterprise will operate in a safe territory - emphasized Oleh Huliak, CEO of JSC "UOP".

According to him, this project lays the foundation for strengthening production independence and ensures a higher level of operational readiness of our defense forces.

Recall

Ukraine is scaling up the production of long-range weapons and interceptor drones. Agreements have been concluded with an American company for drone production and with Denmark for joint weapons production abroad.

Ukraine has developed a "Plan B" in case of cessation of weapons supplies from the US, increasing its own production and joint ventures. The country is working on air defense and developing new technological solutions to combat various threats.

