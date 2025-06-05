Ukraine is negotiating with France and Spain on joint production of drones and air defense systems - Umerov

$41.480.16
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
04:58 PM • 5850 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
02:42 PM • 20455 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
02:25 PM • 34184 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
12:51 PM • 39644 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 50560 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 51274 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 83390 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 61352 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 48194 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67418 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

The Rada renamed 328 settlements as part of derusification

June 5, 08:48 AM • 26436 views

Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

June 5, 08:57 AM • 65993 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 84327 views

Ukraine reacted to Poland's decision regarding the “genocide of the OUN and UPA”: it contradicts good neighborliness

11:48 AM • 22421 views

"It's not just gingerbread": The US Senate is preparing devastating sanctions against Russia for Putin's actions in Ukraine

01:20 PM • 58076 views
Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

03:55 PM • 20824 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 115262 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 127171 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 186512 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 226564 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 84759 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 61366 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 106364 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 331939 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 173748 views
The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

Ukraine is negotiating with France and Spain on joint production of drones and air defense systems - Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and France discussed the participation of French companies in the production of drones and air defense systems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, Umerov discussed joint projects in the field of defense with the Minister of Defense of Spain.

Ukraine is negotiating with France and Spain on joint production of drones and air defense systems - Umerov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held talks with French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu. They discussed the participation of French companies in the production of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Ukraine is ready to provide this opportunity to the best manufacturers - we have combat experience, France has a powerful industry. This is a mutually beneficial partnership. I thank Minister Lecornu for his strategic vision and constant support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- Umerov noted.

The heads of the defense ministries of the two countries also considered the joint production of air defense systems and other weapons - both in Ukraine and in France.

Ukraine is expanding arms production with "Ramstein" countries for its own needs - Umerov

In Brussels, Umerov also held a constructive meeting with Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles.

They discussed industrial cooperation, in particular, joint projects in the field of drones.

This is a win-win: partners strengthen their own industrial base, and Ukraine receives more modern solutions for protection. I thanked Mrs. Robles for her support of Ukraine and her willingness to move forward - from words to concrete joint actions

- said the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

Earlier, Umerov said that Norway will allocate $7 billion to Ukraine in 2025 for joint projects. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine discussed with his Norwegian counterpart, Tore Onshus Sandvik, the use of these funds, as well as the development of joint projects, in particular in the field of unmanned systems.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
France
Norway
Ukraine
