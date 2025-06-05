Ukraine is negotiating with France and Spain on joint production of drones and air defense systems - Umerov
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and France discussed the participation of French companies in the production of drones and air defense systems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, Umerov discussed joint projects in the field of defense with the Minister of Defense of Spain.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held talks with French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu. They discussed the participation of French companies in the production of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Ukraine is ready to provide this opportunity to the best manufacturers - we have combat experience, France has a powerful industry. This is a mutually beneficial partnership. I thank Minister Lecornu for his strategic vision and constant support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The heads of the defense ministries of the two countries also considered the joint production of air defense systems and other weapons - both in Ukraine and in France.
Ukraine is expanding arms production with "Ramstein" countries for its own needs - Umerov04.06.25, 22:05 • 3518 views
In Brussels, Umerov also held a constructive meeting with Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles.
They discussed industrial cooperation, in particular, joint projects in the field of drones.
This is a win-win: partners strengthen their own industrial base, and Ukraine receives more modern solutions for protection. I thanked Mrs. Robles for her support of Ukraine and her willingness to move forward - from words to concrete joint actions
Let us remind you
Earlier, Umerov said that Norway will allocate $7 billion to Ukraine in 2025 for joint projects. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine discussed with his Norwegian counterpart, Tore Onshus Sandvik, the use of these funds, as well as the development of joint projects, in particular in the field of unmanned systems.