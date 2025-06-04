Ukraine is expanding arms production with "Ramstein" countries for its own needs - Umerov

As a result of today's meeting in the "Ramstein" format, Ukraine is launching a new important initiative for the joint production of Ukrainian weapons in the Ramstein countries for the needs of Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The minister emphasized that Ukraine's position remains unchanged: the primary priority is the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Some of our closest partners - those who provide billions in military aid - are constantly approaching us with a proposal to build factories for the production of modern Ukrainian weapons in their countries. Partners are ready to manufacture Ukrainian weapons, Ukrainian developments in their countries under an official license - said Umerov.

He added that the partners confirmed: everything produced at such enterprises will go to the needs of the Ukrainian army while the war continues. They are ready to fully finance such production and even provide additional funding.

This initiative is a strategic breakthrough. Together, we will produce drones, missiles, ammunition, electronic warfare equipment and other types of weapons. We hope that the initiative will be supported within the framework of the European SAFE program, which provides for EUR 150 billion for the development of the defense industry. And our partners are already moving forward - said the minister.

Umerov also specified which Western weapon production projects will be implemented or have already been presented in Ukraine:

a Western European company today announced the production of modern missiles against "Shaheds" in Ukraine;

Great Britain, together with Ukraine, will produce LMM missiles and launchers;

Rheinmetall is building the latest Lynx combat vehicles in Ukraine (Germany);

Our enterprises are already producing ammunition under license from Nammo (Norway–Finland);

SAAB (Sweden), Kongsberg (Norway), KNDS (France–Germany), FFG (Germany) and Raytheon (USA) are expanding their presence in Ukraine.

It is time for Ukrainian companies to expand their presence on world markets, but with production for Ukraine. This is a mutually beneficial initiative. The Ukrainian defense industry will gain access to foreign financing, advanced technologies, new production sites and strategic partnerships with leading players in the world. And our partners are strengthening their own industrial potential with the transfer of weapons to Ukraine. Together, we are not just defending freedom. We are shaping the future of defense for the free world - the minister summed up.

