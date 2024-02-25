Ukrainian-made drones will have AI - Yermak

Ukraine and Germany have signed a Memorandum to introduce AI into the production of Ukrainian drones. This was reported by the head of the OP Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Details

Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn and CEO of the German company Helsing GmbH Gundbert Scherf officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of security and defense.

This marks a new stage in the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) into Ukrainian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

We must be one step ahead in the technological war. And we clearly understand the challenges we face. AI in modern warfare is a necessity - said Andriy Yermak.

The German company Helsing has been a partner of Rheinmetall since 2022 and has a successful track record of cooperation with the German Federal Ministry of Defense.

The company has been operating in Ukraine since 2022.

