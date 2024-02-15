ukenru
Microsoft invests more than 3 billion euros in artificial intelligence in Germany

Microsoft invests more than 3 billion euros in artificial intelligence in Germany

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21948 views

Over the next five years, Microsoft is investing more than €3 billion in Germany to expand artificial intelligence through new data centers and training programs.

The American company Microsoft wants to invest 3.2 billion euros in Germany to promote the expansion of artificial intelligence, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

American software giant Microsoft is investing 3.2 billion euros ($3.44 billion) in the development of artificial intelligence in Germany. This was stated by Microsoft President Smith during a conversation with German Chancellor Scholz in Berlin. Also, an AI training program is planned for the next two years, which should benefit up to 1.2 million people. This is the largest investment that Microsoft has made in this country in the 40 years of its presence in Germany.

The focus will be on creating data centers and training people in artificial intelligence in 2024 and 2025.

Recall

OpenAI is forming a new team that will study and prevent potential misuse of AI by childrenand enforce child privacy laws.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Contact us about advertising