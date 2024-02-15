Microsoft invests more than 3 billion euros in artificial intelligence in Germany

The American company Microsoft wants to invest 3.2 billion euros in Germany to promote the expansion of artificial intelligence, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

American software giant Microsoft is investing 3.2 billion euros ($3.44 billion) in the development of artificial intelligence in Germany. This was stated by Microsoft President Smith during a conversation with German Chancellor Scholz in Berlin. Also, an AI training program is planned for the next two years, which should benefit up to 1.2 million people. This is the largest investment that Microsoft has made in this country in the 40 years of its presence in Germany.

The focus will be on creating data centers and training people in artificial intelligence in 2024 and 2025.

