The government plans to implement joint regional recovery projects with German investors in Ukraine

At the meeting with the German government delegation, representatives of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure discussed the main priorities for the restoration of Ukrainian regions and communities and the possibility of creating projects with German business, as well as announced the main topics of the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 in Berlin, reports UNN.

At the meeting with the German delegation, the team of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure discussed the recovery priorities for 2024 - , the message says.

As noted, the following were among the main areas:

investment in infrastructure as a basis for regional recovery,

regional policy and community-led recovery,

reforms for recovery.

We are already preparing to set the agenda for #URC2024 in Berlin. It is important for us that the conference remains a practical platform for developing cooperation between governments and businesses. - said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, at the meeting.

According to the official, Ukraine has already been able to demonstrate progress in many sectors, but now there is a common goal - the creation and implementation of real projects, in particular with German business.

The meeting also discussed the topics of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 scheduled for June 11-12 in Berlin, including:

Opportunities for communities and regions, as well as their financial sustainability during the war; Decentralization reform on the way to Ukraine's European integration; Digital transformation for regions, communities and recovery; Disaster waste management, etc.

