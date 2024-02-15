The government plans to implement joint regional recovery projects with German investors in Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101829 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128559 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129759 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171270 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169243 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275458 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177819 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167007 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148716 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244194 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101499 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84863 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81511 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93860 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34299 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275458 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244194 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229408 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254862 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240759 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 2470 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128559 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103656 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103792 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120101 views
The government plans to implement joint regional recovery projects with German investors in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26429 views

The Ukrainian government discussed with the German delegation joint regional recovery projects with German investors, as well as the priorities and agenda of the 2024 Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin.

At the meeting with the German government delegation, representatives of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure discussed the main priorities for the restoration of Ukrainian regions and communities and the possibility of creating projects with German business, as well as announced the main topics of the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 in Berlin, reports UNN.

At the meeting with the German delegation, the team of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure discussed the recovery priorities for 2024

- , the message says.

As noted, the following were among the main areas:

 investment in infrastructure as a basis for regional recovery,

regional policy and community-led recovery,

reforms for recovery.

We are already preparing to set the agenda for #URC2024 in Berlin. It is important for us that the conference remains a practical platform for developing cooperation between governments and businesses.

- said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, at the meeting.

According to the official, Ukraine has already been able to demonstrate progress in many sectors, but now there is a common goal  - the creation and implementation of real projects, in particular with German business.

Image

The meeting also discussed the topics of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 scheduled for June 11-12 in Berlin, including:

Opportunities for communities and regions, as well as their financial sustainability during the war; Decentralization reform on the way to Ukraine's European integration; Digital transformation for regions, communities and recovery; Disaster waste management, etc.

Recall

Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov met with representatives of international banks to discuss financing of Ukraine's recovery projects. These are the Council of Europe Development Bank, the World Bank, and the European Investment Bank.

World Bank: Ukraine's recovery needs are estimated at $486 billion15.02.24, 10:58 • 25452 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
world-bankWorld Bank
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

