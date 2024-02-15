World Bank: Ukraine's recovery needs are estimated at $486 billion

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 17947 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104698 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 132718 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132635 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173501 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170543 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278467 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178093 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167070 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148760 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 39167 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100410 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 99839 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101890 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 54877 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 17947 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278467 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246730 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231917 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257309 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 19426 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 132742 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104791 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104868 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121092 views
Actual
World Bank: Ukraine's recovery needs are estimated at $486 billion

World Bank: Ukraine's recovery needs are estimated at $486 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25453 views

A World Bank report estimates the total cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine over the next ten years as a result of a full-scale Russian invasion at $486 billion.

The total cost of reconstruction and restoration in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion is estimated at $486 billion over the next ten years, according to the updated RDNA3 report released by the World Bank, UNN reports.

Details

"As of December 31, 2023, the total cost of recovery and reconstruction in Ukraine is estimated to be US$486 billion over the next decade. This figure is higher than the needs estimated at USD 411 billion a year ago," the WB said in a statement.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, the country will need about $15 billion in 2024 alone for urgent priority reconstruction and recovery measures. The emphasis, as indicated, is on supporting and mobilizing the private sector, as well as restoring housing, social infrastructure and services, energy and transportation.

The RDNA3 emphasizes that while about $5.5 billion of these financing needs have already been met, about $9.5 billion remain unfunded.

"The RDNA3 assessment, which covers the damage caused in the nearly two-year period since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through December 31, 2023, shows that direct damage in Ukraine has reached nearly $152 billion," the report says,

As noted, the most affected sectors are housing, transportation, trade and industry, energy and agriculture. The greatest damage is concentrated in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Kyiv regions - the same regions where the greatest damage was recorded in the previous assessment, the report says.

"In Ukraine, 10% of the housing stock has been damaged or destroyed, which has led to the long-term displacement of Ukrainians from their communities," the report says.

It is also stated that the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and hydroelectric power plant in June 2023 led to significant negative consequences for the environment and agriculture, and exacerbated the problems that people already faced in trying to secure access to housing, water, food and medical services.

Reportedly, the total costs reflected in the $486 billion figure for recovery and reconstruction, a 10-year estimate, include measures needed to "build a modern, low-carbon, inclusive and climate-resilient future.

The largest recovery and reconstruction needs are estimated to be in the residential sector (17% of the total), followed by transport (15%), trade and industry (14%), agriculture (12%), energy (10%), social protection and livelihoods (9%), and explosive ordnance disposal (7%). The total cost for all sectors for the clearance and management of the remnants of destruction (and demolition, if necessary) reached almost US$11 billion.

The RDNA3, as indicated, also emphasizes the continuing demand for reforms and policies in budget planning.

"The findings of the RDNA3 complement the identified reform and investment priorities in the Ukraine Plan, which will lay the groundwork for Ukraine Facility financing for the next four years. As Ukraine prepares for the EU accession process, these reforms and investments support the principles of 'building back better' and the institutional capacity of governments at the national and regional levels," the WB said.

It is also noted that since the last RDNA2 assessment  , the government of Ukraine, with the support of partners, has addressed some of the most pressing needs. "For example, according to the Government of Ukraine, USD 1 billion has been allocated for the recovery of the housing sector in 2023, with most of the funds going to repair and rebuild damaged buildings. In the transportation sector, emergency repair work has been carried out on more than 2,000 kilometers of highways, byways, and other national roads. In education, local authorities have restored about 500 educational institutions, and since January 2023, the share of educational institutions with bomb shelters has increased from 68% to 80%," the report says.  

Everything should be confiscated and work to protect against terror: Zelensky on frozen assets of Russia07.02.24, 22:10 • 32764 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
world-bankWorld Bank
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kakhovka-damKakhovka dam
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising