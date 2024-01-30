Zelensky: Ukraine increases production of drones and ammunition while developing new weapons

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 23649 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105062 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133315 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132958 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173669 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170619 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278782 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178099 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167074 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 41119 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100693 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100264 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102188 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 56807 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 23649 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278782 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246975 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232152 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257551 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 22060 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133315 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105027 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105094 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121309 views
Zelensky: Ukraine increases production of drones and ammunition while developing new weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39641 views

Ukraine is increasing the production of drones and ammunition, as well as developing new weapons to strengthen its defense against a full-scale Russian invasion.

Ukraine continues to increase the production of drones and ammunition, as well as develops new weapons. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

Today, he also held a meeting with the Ministry of Strategic Industries. Oleksandr Kamyshin reported on the results of work on the production of drones and ammunition. We are increasing production. It is very important that we add new positions and continue to develop new weapons. Domestic production of drones, shells, and equipment is literally the production of our freedom, the freedom of Ukrainians and Ukraine. Because in such conditions, in a full-scale war, strength is the basis of freedom.

- Zelensky said.

Details

The President also thanked all the employees of the defense industry who ensure this - ensure the Ukrainian force - with their work for the sake of defense.

Zelensky: The key goal of 2023 is to surpass the enemy in terms of the quality of drones' work29.01.24, 20:59 • 80263 views

Recall

Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn said that Ukraine is testing new drones in real combat conditions, not at training grounds, due to the urgency of the war. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarTechnologies
ministry-of-strategic-industries-of-ukraineMinistry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine
oleksandr-kamyshynAlexander Kamyshyn
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising