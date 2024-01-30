Zelensky: Ukraine increases production of drones and ammunition while developing new weapons

Ukraine continues to increase the production of drones and ammunition, as well as develops new weapons. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

Today, he also held a meeting with the Ministry of Strategic Industries. Oleksandr Kamyshin reported on the results of work on the production of drones and ammunition. We are increasing production. It is very important that we add new positions and continue to develop new weapons. Domestic production of drones, shells, and equipment is literally the production of our freedom, the freedom of Ukrainians and Ukraine. Because in such conditions, in a full-scale war, strength is the basis of freedom. - Zelensky said.

The President also thanked all the employees of the defense industry who ensure this - ensure the Ukrainian force - with their work for the sake of defense.

Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn said that Ukraine is testing new drones in real combat conditions, not at training grounds, due to the urgency of the war.