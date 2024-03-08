Kamyshyn discusses possibility of producing L119 howitzers in Ukraine with British Defense Minister

Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn and British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps discussed cooperation in defense projects. Kamyshin said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

BAE Systems is ready to produce L119 105-mm howitzers in Ukraine. We are waiting for the contract and financing. We have asked the British Ministry of Defense for support in this matter - Kamyshin said .

The parties also discussed cooperation with the British defense think tanks Royal United Service Institute and St. Andrew's University.

Addendum

During the meeting, Kamyshin suggested that his British colleagues consider using funds from the 325 million pound aid package to finance purchases of drones from Ukrainian manufacturers .

Recall

The United Kingdom will allocate 125 million pounds to purchase more than 10,000 drones, including attack, reconnaissance and maritime drones, for Ukraine from leading British defense companies.