In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Kamyshyn discusses possibility of producing L119 howitzers in Ukraine with British Defense Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21369 views

Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn and UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps discussed cooperation on defense projects, including the potential production of 105mm L119 howitzers by BAE Systems in Ukraine and cooperation with UK defense think tanks.

Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn and British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps discussed cooperation in defense projects. Kamyshin  said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details 

BAE Systems is ready to produce L119 105-mm howitzers in Ukraine. We are waiting for the contract and financing. We have asked the British Ministry of Defense for support in this matter

- Kamyshin said . 

The parties also discussed cooperation with the British defense think tanks Royal United Service Institute and St. Andrew's University.

Addendum

During the meeting, Kamyshin suggested that his British colleagues consider using funds from the 325 million pound aid package to finance purchases of drones from Ukrainian manufacturers .

Recall

The United Kingdom will allocate 125 million pounds to purchase more than 10,000 drones, including attack, reconnaissance and maritime drones, for Ukraine from leading British defense companies.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Alexander Kamyshyn
Grant Shapps
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Kyiv
