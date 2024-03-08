"I'm in Kyiv to sound the alarm": British Defense Secretary calls on the world to increase support for Ukraine

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, who arrived in Kyiv, recorded a video message from the center of the capital in which he called on the world to support Ukraine in the war against russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the page of the British official in X.

Details

I'm in Kyiv to sound the alarm, because what would it mean if we allowed a dictator like Putin to take over a democratic country? What would you say about our values of freedom and democracy - Shapps said.

He emphasized that this should not be the case, so the West can easily attract resources if it has the will.

According to him, the United Kingdom has done more than ever, providing the largest military support package to date. Shapps emphasized that every nation must do the same and ensure that freedom prevails over tyranny.

Addendum

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, met with the UK Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps and Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin.

The parties discussed the priority needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall

The United Kingdom will allocate 125 million pounds to purchase more than 10,000 drones, including attack, reconnaissance and maritime drones, for Ukraine from leading British defense companies.