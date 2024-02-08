Ukraine has increased drone production 10 times in six months - media

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103012 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130314 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131020 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172424 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169990 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276903 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177993 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167042 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148739 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245374 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102647 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93125 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 90136 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100389 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 44246 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276903 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245374 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230579 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256010 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241849 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10382 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130314 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104108 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104211 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120481 views
Ukraine has increased drone production 10 times in six months - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26057 views

Over the past six months, Ukraine has increased drone production tenfold.

Over the past year, Ukraine has moved to producing its own attack drones at about 200 factories across the country. In six months, drone production has increased 10-fold.  This was reported by The Wall Street Journal , according to UNN.  

Details

As noted, Ukraine is seeking to expand the production of small attack drones.

At the beginning of the war, the state and private companies imported large numbers of remotely piloted drones, first for reconnaissance and then as offensive systems.

Over the past year, however, Ukraine has moved to producing its own strike UAVs  at about 200 factories across the country, most of them small.

According to Gustav Gressel, a senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations,  Kyiv was producing about five thousand drones a month during the summer of 2023.  By the end of the year, this figure had risen to 50 thousand units 

The goal is to produce one million drones this year, or more than 80,000 per month.

Addendum

Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn said that Ukraine is testing drones in combat, as there is no time to test them at a training ground.

Baykar is already building a plant near Kiev for the production of UAVs, where 500 people will work06.02.24, 21:42 • 36108 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
oleksandr-kamyshynAlexander Kamyshyn
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising