Ukraine has increased drone production 10 times in six months - media

Over the past year, Ukraine has moved to producing its own attack drones at about 200 factories across the country. In six months, drone production has increased 10-fold. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal , according to UNN.

Details

As noted, Ukraine is seeking to expand the production of small attack drones.

At the beginning of the war, the state and private companies imported large numbers of remotely piloted drones, first for reconnaissance and then as offensive systems.

Over the past year, however, Ukraine has moved to producing its own strike UAVs at about 200 factories across the country, most of them small.

According to Gustav Gressel, a senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, Kyiv was producing about five thousand drones a month during the summer of 2023. By the end of the year, this figure had risen to 50 thousand units

The goal is to produce one million drones this year, or more than 80,000 per month.

Addendum

Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn said that Ukraine is testing drones in combat, as there is no time to test them at a training ground.

Baykar is already building a plant near Kiev for the production of UAVs, where 500 people will work