12 winners of the Hackathon received $10,000 each for military-technical projects from the Ministry of Defense

The 12 winners of the first Hackathon received $10,000 each from the Ministry of Defense for further project development. This was reported by the defense ministry's press service, UNN reports.

Details

The award ceremony also discussed the next steps to implement the winners' ideas as soon as possible, including testing, certification, and adoption of their products.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the winning projects cover various areas and directions necessary for the military:

- creation of algorithms for accurate recognition and capture of targets for further destruction

- development of advanced navigation systems

- creation of sustainable and secure communication systems

- development of solutions for high-speed (real-time) transmission of intelligence data

- development of algorithms for coordination of unmanned systems

- creation of network solutions for integration between different types of unmanned systems

Each of the winners received $10,000 from D3 Venture Capital Firm and Kyiv School of Economics to finalize their developments.

Hackathons from the Ministry of Defense will become regular. We have seen the effectiveness of such events, and most importantly, the demand from the industry. Our task is to provide developers with a clear path from idea to application on the battlefield and direct feedback from the military. We are working on this. - summarized Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko.

The Ministry of Defense also noted that work with all participants continues in a digital format. Every week, online meetings are held between developers and the military, who are the end users of innovations on the battlefield. The soldiers share their experience and observations on the use of developments on the battlefield with the IT specialists.

Recall

The Offensive of Machines hackathon was initiated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The event is co-organized by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Brave1 defense tech cluster.

The first Hackathon "Offensive of the Machines" was held in January with the support of the Ministry of Defense. The event brought together more than 450 developers, engineers, and inventors who create innovative solutions to solve various military problems.