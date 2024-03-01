$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 2226 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 12202 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 21437 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 163486 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155490 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165006 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214016 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247636 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153403 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371233 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3m/s
38%
12 winners of the Hackathon received $10,000 each for military-technical projects from the Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101873 views

The 12 winners of the first Hackathon organized by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received $10,000 each to further develop projects in areas such as target recognition, navigation systems, and secure communications to support the military.

12 winners of the Hackathon received $10,000 each for military-technical projects from the Ministry of Defense

The 12 winners of the first Hackathon received $10,000 each from the Ministry of Defense for further project development. This was reported by the defense ministry's press service, UNN reports.

Details

The award ceremony also discussed the next steps to implement the winners' ideas as soon as possible, including testing, certification, and adoption of their products.  

According to the Ministry of Defense, the winning projects cover various areas and directions necessary for the military:

 - creation of algorithms for accurate recognition and capture of targets for further destruction

 - development of advanced navigation systems

 - creation of sustainable and secure communication systems

 - development of solutions for high-speed (real-time) transmission of intelligence data

 - development of algorithms for coordination of unmanned systems

 - creation of network solutions for integration between different types of unmanned systems

Each of the winners received $10,000 from D3 Venture Capital Firm and Kyiv School of Economics to finalize their developments. 

Hackathons from the Ministry of Defense will become regular. We have seen the effectiveness of such events, and most importantly, the demand from the industry. Our task is to provide developers with a clear path from idea to application on the battlefield and direct feedback from the military. We are working on this.

 - summarized Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko.

The Ministry of Defense also noted that work with all participants continues in a digital format. Every week, online meetings are held between developers and the military, who are the end users of innovations on the battlefield. The soldiers share their experience and observations on the use of developments on the battlefield with the IT specialists. 

Recall

The Offensive of Machines hackathon was initiated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The event is co-organized by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Brave1 defense tech cluster.

The first Hackathon "Offensive of the Machines" was held in January with the support of the Ministry of Defense. The event brought together more than 450 developers, engineers, and inventors who create innovative solutions to solve various military problems.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarTechnologiesEventsBusiness News
Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine
Kyiv School of Economics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11