Ministry of Strategic Industries says Ukraine can produce another $10 billion worth of weapons this year if funding is available - media

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95352 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109940 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152651 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156452 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252559 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174628 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165811 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148399 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227062 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29933 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 26237 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 33264 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 26090 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 23316 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252559 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227062 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213001 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238689 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225392 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 95352 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69128 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75610 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113352 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114229 views
Ministry of Strategic Industries says Ukraine can produce another $10 billion worth of weapons this year if funding is available - media

Ministry of Strategic Industries says Ukraine can produce another $10 billion worth of weapons this year if funding is available - media

 • 29930 views

The Ministry of Strategic Industries says that $10 billion is the funding that can be covered by partners to use the full production capacity of the defense industry, which is $20 billion a year.

The gap between the production capabilities of Ukrainian companies and the funding to use them is $10 billion this year alone. This was stated at the Defense Industry Forum in Brussels by the Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin, calling on partners to invest in Ukrainian arms production, Radio Liberty reports, UNN writes.

"Our main task is to find additional funding for the Defense Forces in Ukraine. My task is to get this funding for production in Ukraine, because we are already capable. We have additional non-contracted capabilities, and we want them to be financed by European funds," Kamyshin said, answering a question from Radio Liberty.

According to the Ministry of Strategic Industries, "the Ukrainian defense industry is capable of producing products worth 20 billion dollars a year." "Of these, 6 billion are contracted, and the ministry hopes to find another 4 billion within Ukraine, so 10 billion dollars is funding that can be covered by partners," the report says.

The minister said that Denmark and Canada have already invested in Ukrainian arms production. Now the government is looking for additional funding that can be allocated to different types of weapons.

Denmark to buy $28.6 million worth of weapons for Ukraine from domestic producers28.04.24, 00:12 • 84514 views

"Starting from armored vehicles and ending with unmanned aerial and ground systems, all these things can be produced in Ukraine in larger volumes today. And this is the fastest and most correct way to help our Defense Forces... Some of these goods can be produced very quickly," he summarized.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on April 25 that Ukraine will work with partners to manufacture weapons in Ukraine at foreign expense.

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
ministry-of-strategic-industries-of-ukraineMinistry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
brusselsBrussels
denmarkDenmark
canadaCanada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising