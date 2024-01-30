In early spring, the Russian offensive will be completely exhausted - Budanov

Russia failed to achieve the goals set for its offensive. By early spring, the enemy's offensive potential will be completely exhausted. Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this during the telethon, UNN informs.

According to Budanov, the Russian offensive began in November 2023 and has been going on for 2.5 months.

"You can see the results for yourself. It would be a lie to say that they are great for them. It is unfortunate for us that they still have some progress in the fields and what happened near Avdiivka. But this is not what they expected. They wanted to reach the barrier line along the Chornyi Zherebets River in Kharkiv region as soon as possible and get to the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. As you can imagine, nothing is even close to that. But their offensive is still ongoing, and it will be completely exhausted somewhere in early spring," Budanov said.

The DIU chief also said that the Ukrainian industry is gaining momentum and emphasized that the Ministry of Strategic Industries has significantly increased arms production.

In addition, Budanov hopes that this year the Crimean bridge will be "burning" and may be completed.

Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov met with Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori.