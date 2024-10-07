The Ministry of Strategy and Industry announced the launch of the "Library of Components"

In a month, a digital project "Library of Components" is planned to be released to make it easier for arms manufacturers to find the right components produced in Ukraine. This was announced by Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Hanna Hvozdyar during a speech at Defense Tech Valley, UNN correspondent reports.

We have a lot of manufacturers who initially produced drones, then realized that their drones were probably not the best, and now they produce very cool components. So, in my opinion, communication between manufacturers is a weakness in this area today. Because many manufacturers sometimes find themselves at the same table by accident and it turns out that what they have been looking for for many months is right there. That's why we are now, I think, in just a month, going to have a solution for a digital project called the Library of Components ready - Hvozdyar said.

According to her, companies will be able to go to the Components Library, which is synchronized with Diia, and will be able to see on request which components are already produced in Ukraine and how to contact the relevant partner.

Similarly, companies that are just starting to produce something can register there. That is, it will be a digital platform where it will be easier to find a partner - Hvozdyar said.

Hvozdyar told journalists separately that the project would be released in about a month.

According to her, the indexing will take place with Diya, because we can't let our enemies or other people who can use the information of the Component Library get in.

Addendum

