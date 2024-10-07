ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The Ministry of Strategy and Industry announced the launch of the "Library of Components"

The Ministry of Strategy and Industry announced the launch of the "Library of Components"

Kyiv  •  UNN

In a month, Ukraine will launch a digital project called the Library of Components for arms manufacturers. This will facilitate the search for the necessary parts and communication between manufacturers.

In a month, a digital project "Library of Components" is planned to be released to make it easier for arms manufacturers to find the right components produced in Ukraine. This was announced by Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Hanna Hvozdyar during a speech at Defense Tech Valley, UNN correspondent reports.

We have a lot of manufacturers who initially produced drones, then realized that their drones were probably not the best, and now they produce very cool components. So, in my opinion, communication between manufacturers is a weakness in this area today. Because many manufacturers sometimes find themselves at the same table by accident and it turns out that what they have been looking for for many months is right there. That's why we are now, I think, in just a month, going to have a solution for a digital project called the Library of Components ready

- Hvozdyar said.

According to her, companies will be able to go to the Components Library, which is synchronized with Diia, and will be able to see on request which components are already produced in Ukraine and how to contact the relevant partner.

Similarly, companies that are just starting to produce something can register there. That is, it will be a digital platform where it will be easier to find a partner

- Hvozdyar said.

Hvozdyar told journalists separately that the project would be released in about a month.

According to her, the indexing will take place with Diya, because we can't let our enemies or other people who can use the information of the Component Library get in.

The Ministry of Defense stated that in 2025 Ukraine will increase its own production of drones, long-range weapons, and ballistic missiles.

Fedorov: there are startups in Ukraine that can quickly change the situation at the front, but they need financial support

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ministry-of-strategic-industries-of-ukraineMinistry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

