Fedorov: there are startups in Ukraine that can quickly change the situation at the front, but they need financial support

There are startups in Ukraine that can quickly change the situation on the battlefield. However, they need financial support. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during a speech at Defense Tech Valley, UNN correspondent reports.

"One of the insights I've gotten recently is that there is already a technology that we can use to defeat the Russians. Because FPV drones existed before 2022 before the full-scale invasion, agro-drones, which became large attack copters, existed before 2022, kamikaze boats, in principle, as they also existed, and Starlink, and satellite communications, remote control. Ground-based logistics platforms already existed before," Fedorov said.

The official believes that there is a technology or technologies that can be integrated with each other that will help defeat the Russians.

So today, I think there is definitely a technology or technologies that can be integrated with each other that will help us defeat the Russians. It is very important that we are able to predict these technologies - Fedorov said.

In addition, he said that a new distributed doctrine to combat missiles and "Shahed" is being created today.

"We have created a large number of mobile fire groups that use special soft, special sights, use acoustic sensors to record the flight of drones and missiles. This system operates in a distributed manner," Fedorov said, noting the transition "from traditional heavy air defense, which is controlled centrally.

He also noted that there are challenges that Ukraine did not know how to deal with, but thanks to quick decisions, innovations and a different asymmetric view of challenges, Ukraine is fighting these challenges.

"Once again, I emphasize that there are startups in Ukraine that can quickly change the situation on the battlefield. They need financial support, they need to be nurtured, to support the entrepreneurs who are working on these startups," said Fedorov.

