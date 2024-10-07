Fedorov: there are startups in Ukraine that can quickly change the situation at the front, but they need financial support

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 25611 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 94807 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160471 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134283 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141084 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138064 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179006 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111965 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170196 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104690 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139051 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138705 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 82274 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106709 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108868 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160461 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178998 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170190 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197629 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186681 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138705 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139051 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145417 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136907 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153895 views
Fedorov: there are startups in Ukraine that can quickly change the situation at the front, but they need financial support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12878 views

Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukraine has startups that can quickly change the situation on the battlefield. He emphasized the need for financial support for these innovative projects.

There are startups in Ukraine that can quickly change the situation on the battlefield. However, they need financial support. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during a speech at Defense Tech Valley, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"One of the insights I've gotten recently is that there is already a technology that we can use to defeat the Russians. Because FPV drones existed before 2022 before the full-scale invasion, agro-drones, which became large attack copters, existed before 2022, kamikaze boats, in principle, as they also existed, and Starlink, and satellite communications, remote control. Ground-based logistics platforms already existed before," Fedorov said. 

The official believes that there is a technology or technologies that can be integrated with each other that will help defeat the Russians.

So today, I think there is definitely a technology or technologies that can be integrated with each other that will help us defeat the Russians. It is very important that we are able to predict these technologies

- Fedorov said. 

In addition, he said that a new distributed doctrine to combat missiles and "Shahed" is being created today. 

Ukraine needs investments from partners for mass production of long-range missiles and drones - Zelenskyy02.09.24, 19:02 • 17193 views

"We have created a large number of mobile fire groups that use special soft, special sights, use acoustic sensors to record the flight of drones and missiles. This system operates in a distributed manner," Fedorov said, noting the transition "from traditional heavy air defense, which is controlled centrally.

He also noted that there are challenges that Ukraine did not know how to deal with, but thanks to quick decisions, innovations and a different asymmetric view of challenges, Ukraine is fighting these challenges. 

"Once again, I emphasize that there are startups in Ukraine that can quickly change the situation on the battlefield. They need financial support, they need to be nurtured, to support the entrepreneurs who are working on these startups," said Fedorov. 

Ukraine can produce up to 4 million drones annually - Zelensky01.10.24, 20:30 • 35000 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising