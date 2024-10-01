Ukraine can produce up to 4 million drones annually - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could produce up to 4 million drones annually, as well as 15 and sometimes 20 Bohdan UAVs every month. The President also announced the successful flight tests of a new ballistic missile and the creation of a new repair base, from which the first Marder infantry fighting vehicle repaired in Ukraine has already left. Zelensky said this at the second International Defense Industries Forum, UNN reports.

"In the extremely difficult conditions of a full-scale war, under constant Russian attacks, Ukrainians were able to build a virtually new defense industry. Today, everyone can see this new Ukrainian capability. In the first half of this year alone, Ukraine produced 25 times more ammunition for artillery and mortars than in the entire 22nd year. The total number of drones that we are now capable of producing annually in Ukraine is 4 million, and more than a million and a half have already been contracted. We are already using an entirely new class of Ukrainian weapon - the long-range drone missile Palianytsia. Other types of our long-range drones are also in operation," Zelensky said.

The President also said that maritime drones are working to protect Ukraine, as well as about the successful flight tests of a new ballistic missile.

"Everyone can see how our Neptunes work. We make artillery - we make our Bogdanovs, a dozen and a half every month, sometimes 20. A new repair base for our equipment has been set up in Ukraine, and in particular, the first Marder infantry fighting vehicle repaired in Ukraine rolled off the assembly line in June this year. We are working to ensure that we can provide everything we need for our Bradleys and other types of equipment in Ukraine to a hundred percent, which helps our soldiers hold the frontline and perform vital tasks for the entire country. And everything that has been said now is only part of the new Ukrainian defense complex, part of our capabilities, what is already working for the Ukrainian state and our defense, the defense of what can still work," Zelensky added.

