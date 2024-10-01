Ukraine can produce up to 4 million drones annually - Zelensky

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101026 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107844 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174095 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141566 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145318 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139830 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185550 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112145 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175764 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115184 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 69786 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 76232 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 44213 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 35746 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174095 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185550 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175764 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203044 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191873 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143812 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143618 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148195 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139513 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156286 views
Ukraine can produce up to 4 million drones annually - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35000 views

The President announced a significant increase in weapons production in Ukraine. In particular, 4 million drones can be produced annually and up to 20 Bohdan self-propelled artillery systems per month, and a new ballistic missile has been successfully tested.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could produce up to 4 million drones annually, as well as 15 and sometimes 20 Bohdan UAVs every month. The President also announced the successful flight tests of a new ballistic missile and the creation of a new repair base, from which the first Marder infantry fighting vehicle repaired in Ukraine has already left. Zelensky said this at the second International Defense Industries Forum, UNN reports.

"In the extremely difficult conditions of a full-scale war, under constant Russian attacks, Ukrainians were able to build a virtually new defense industry. Today, everyone can see this new Ukrainian capability. In the first half of this year alone, Ukraine produced 25 times more ammunition for artillery and mortars than in the entire 22nd year. The total number of drones that we are now capable of producing annually in Ukraine is 4 million, and more than a million and a half have already been contracted. We are already using an entirely new class of Ukrainian weapon - the long-range drone missile Palianytsia. Other types of our long-range drones are also in operation," Zelensky said.

Zelensky: Ukraine uses new Ukrainian drone missile “Palianytsia” for the first time24.08.24, 12:18 • 26429 views

The President also said that maritime drones are working to protect Ukraine, as well as about the successful flight tests of a new ballistic missile.

"Everyone can see how our Neptunes work. We make artillery - we make our Bogdanovs, a dozen and a half every month, sometimes 20. A new repair base for our equipment has been set up in Ukraine, and in particular, the first Marder infantry fighting vehicle repaired in Ukraine rolled off the assembly line in June this year. We are working to ensure that we can provide everything we need for our Bradleys and other types of equipment in Ukraine to a hundred percent, which helps our soldiers hold the frontline and perform vital tasks for the entire country. And everything that has been said now is only part of the new Ukrainian defense complex, part of our capabilities, what is already working for the Ukrainian state and our defense, the defense of what can still work," Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has statedthat Ukraine is now producing things it has not produced before, namely 155 mm caliber shells, long-range and maritime drones. Ukraine is also creating the basis for the use of Western armored vehicles and developing its missile program.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPoliticsTechnologies
r-360-neptuneR-360 Neptune
marder-infantry-fighting-vehicleMarder (infantry fighting vehicle)
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising