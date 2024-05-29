In Ukraine, robotic equipment was tested to save people from the battlefield

The Ministry of defense of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of strategic industries and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, conducted demonstration tests of robotic equipment designed for medical evacuation from the battlefield. About it UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

Nine products from seven Ukrainian manufacturers, including automotive equipment and ground-based robotic platforms, took part in demonstration tests.

The event was held on the occasion of the World Day of emergency medical care, attended by representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the command of Medical forces, military medics, representatives of embassies of different countries and journalists.

With this event, they wanted to draw attention to the topic of medical evacuation in the war zone and encourage partner countries to direct contracts with Ukrainian manufacturers within the framework of the ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom Project.

Now the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of strategy and industry are focused on developing systems that can replace people at the front. Funds from partner countries for the purchase of robotic systems are attracted through the ZBROYARI: manufacturing Freedom Project, which aims to raise.10 billion for the production of Ukrainian weapons in 2024.

We need Unmanned Ground Vehicles for rapid evacuation and partner support to implement them - emphasized the deputy director of the Health Department of the Ministry of Defense Alexander Danilyuk.

Ukrainian defense industry receives first order from international partners to purchase weapons for the Defense Forces - Kamyshin