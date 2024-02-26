$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43393 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 170884 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100527 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 347040 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 282724 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207112 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240963 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253892 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160032 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372678 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
The Ministry of Economy has outlined the steps to be taken to improve the booking system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28216 views

After taking inventory of Ukraine's resources and determining how many more people need to be mobilized, Ukraine will decide how to improve its reservation system.

The Ministry of Economy has outlined the steps to be taken to improve the booking system

After taking an inventory of the resources available in Ukraine, understanding how many people liable for military service should be additionally mobilized, a decision will be made on how to improve the current reservation system. This was reported by the First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during the forum "Made in Ukraine", the correspondent of UNN reports.

"The Ministry of Economy will always advocate for a righteous balance of interests between the army and the economy. The first thing we are ready and  can do is to digitalize  the existing procedure under Resolution 76 of the Cabinet of Ministers," Svyrydenko said.

In her opinion,  this will make it easier for businesses to submit documents and get a quick response from the General Staff and the Ministry of Economy.

First, there will be an inventory of the resources available in Ukraine, then it should be clear what is the need for additional mobilization of persons liable for military service, and based on this, I think we will make a decision on how to improve the current reservation system

- Svyrydenko said.

Dmytro Oliynyk, chairman of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, said that the state has no other option for victory but to formulate the principle of mobilization, demobilization and reservation.

Addendum

The Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine has updated the criteria for determining enterprises as being of importance to the national economy. Compliance with these criteria becomes the basis for further reservation of employees liable for military service for the period of mobilization and wartime.

There are two booking options: from 50% of employees liable for military service and up to 50% inclusive.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomyPolitics
Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87