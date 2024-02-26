The Ministry of Economy has outlined the steps to be taken to improve the booking system

After taking an inventory of the resources available in Ukraine, understanding how many people liable for military service should be additionally mobilized, a decision will be made on how to improve the current reservation system. This was reported by the First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during the forum "Made in Ukraine", the correspondent of UNN reports.

"The Ministry of Economy will always advocate for a righteous balance of interests between the army and the economy. The first thing we are ready and can do is to digitalize the existing procedure under Resolution 76 of the Cabinet of Ministers," Svyrydenko said.

In her opinion, this will make it easier for businesses to submit documents and get a quick response from the General Staff and the Ministry of Economy.

First, there will be an inventory of the resources available in Ukraine, then it should be clear what is the need for additional mobilization of persons liable for military service, and based on this, I think we will make a decision on how to improve the current reservation system - Svyrydenko said.

Dmytro Oliynyk, chairman of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, said that the state has no other option for victory but to formulate the principle of mobilization, demobilization and reservation.

Addendum

The Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine has updated the criteria for determining enterprises as being of importance to the national economy. Compliance with these criteria becomes the basis for further reservation of employees liable for military service for the period of mobilization and wartime.

There are two booking options: from 50% of employees liable for military service and up to 50% inclusive.