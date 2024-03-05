Zelenskyy holds meetings on arms supplies from partners and domestic production

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27365 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 98870 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 64717 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 261784 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 224921 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188511 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229081 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251133 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157101 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372038 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 36305 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 98896 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 261809 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 207527 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 224938 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18297 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26617 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26691 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 62401 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69664 views
Zelenskyy holds meetings on arms supplies from partners and domestic production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 105738 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings on arms supplies from partners and domestic production to implement recent agreements as soon as possible.

Zelenskyy holds meetings on arms supplies from partners and domestic production

Today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held several meetings on arms supplies from partners and on  domestic production. We will implement the agreements reached recently as soon as possible - on supplies and on joint projects. Zelensky said in a video message, UNN reports .

Details

Today I want to thank all our soldiers, all the units that are restoring security and control in the Ukrainian skies and in our Black Sea. Ukraine has proved what we are capable of, what our strength is capable of. This is evidenced by the number of downed Russian military aircraft and the capabilities of our guys against the Russian fleet

 ," Zelensky said.

Zelensky emphasized that there are no more safe harbors for Russian terrorists in the Black Sea and there will be none.

And there will be no safe space in the sky for them - provided our Ukrainian strength is sufficient. This applies to both supplies from partners and our domestic production. Today I held several meetings on this. There was a report from the Ministry of Strategic Industry on our defense production, as well as on the relevant communication with partners. We are implementing the recent agreements reached as soon as possible - on supplies and joint projects. I am grateful to everyone in the world who helps in a principled, timely and smooth manner

 ," Zelensky said.

Also, President  held a meeting with the international bloc of the government and the Office on key problematic issues in certain areas.

We are planning our actions for this month, for this spring, to give Ukraine the necessary strength and the necessary opportunities. Ukraine has to achieve its goals, and we all together in the world have to restore the full force of international law. And when this happens, no terrorist state like Russia will be able to dictate anything to its neighbors or to the whole world

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

France will support the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
France
Black Sea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
