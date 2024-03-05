Zelenskyy holds meetings on arms supplies from partners and domestic production

Today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held several meetings on arms supplies from partners and on domestic production. We will implement the agreements reached recently as soon as possible - on supplies and on joint projects. Zelensky said in a video message, UNN reports .

Details

Today I want to thank all our soldiers, all the units that are restoring security and control in the Ukrainian skies and in our Black Sea. Ukraine has proved what we are capable of, what our strength is capable of. This is evidenced by the number of downed Russian military aircraft and the capabilities of our guys against the Russian fleet ," Zelensky said.

Zelensky emphasized that there are no more safe harbors for Russian terrorists in the Black Sea and there will be none.

And there will be no safe space in the sky for them - provided our Ukrainian strength is sufficient. This applies to both supplies from partners and our domestic production. Today I held several meetings on this. There was a report from the Ministry of Strategic Industry on our defense production, as well as on the relevant communication with partners. We are implementing the recent agreements reached as soon as possible - on supplies and joint projects. I am grateful to everyone in the world who helps in a principled, timely and smooth manner ," Zelensky said.

Also, President held a meeting with the international bloc of the government and the Office on key problematic issues in certain areas.

We are planning our actions for this month, for this spring, to give Ukraine the necessary strength and the necessary opportunities. Ukraine has to achieve its goals, and we all together in the world have to restore the full force of international law. And when this happens, no terrorist state like Russia will be able to dictate anything to its neighbors or to the whole world - Zelensky said.

Addendum

France will support the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries.