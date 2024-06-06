Rada allowed Gosspetsvyaz to buy drones and electronic warfare during martial law

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Rada allowed Gosspetsvyaz to buy drones and electronic warfare during martial law

Rada allowed Gosspetsvyaz to buy drones and electronic warfare during martial law

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Verkhovna Rada has allowed the state special communications service to purchase unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare equipment and ammunition for the needs of the Defense Forces during martial law.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading a draft law that allows the state service for special communications and Information Protection of Ukraine during martial law to purchase drones and ammunition for them, Rebs for the needs of the Defense Forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to people's deputy Alexey Goncharenko and the card of the draft law No. 11144.

The Rada allowed the State Service for Special Communications during martial law to purchase drones, Rebs, ammunition (for drones) for defense needs. Za-275,

Goncharenko said.

Details

According to the draft law, during the period of martial law, the state service for special communications and Information Protection of Ukraine has the right to purchase unmanned systems, tactical-level electronic warfare equipment, ammunition (which are used with unmanned systems) and their components for its own needs and the needs of other components of the Defense Forces and transfer them to the components of the Defense Forces.

Recall

In November last year, the Rada supported a Bill on redirecting the so-called military personal income tax from military salaries from local budgets to the state budget.

According to him, from January 1 to December 31 of the year in which martial law was suspended or lifted, "military personal income tax" is distributed in the following proportions::

45% - state service for special communications and Information Protection of Ukraine for drones (forecast of UAH 43+ billion)

45% - Ministry of strategic industry for the deployment of ammunition and weapons production (UAH 43+ billion)

10% - to managers of the security and defense sector for automatic distribution between military units in proportion to the personal income tax paid (about 10 billion).

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ministry-of-strategic-industries-of-ukraineMinistry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising