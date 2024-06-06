Rada allowed Gosspetsvyaz to buy drones and electronic warfare during martial law

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading a draft law that allows the state service for special communications and Information Protection of Ukraine during martial law to purchase drones and ammunition for them, Rebs for the needs of the Defense Forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to people's deputy Alexey Goncharenko and the card of the draft law No. 11144.

The Rada allowed the State Service for Special Communications during martial law to purchase drones, Rebs, ammunition (for drones) for defense needs. Za-275, Goncharenko said.

Details

According to the draft law, during the period of martial law, the state service for special communications and Information Protection of Ukraine has the right to purchase unmanned systems, tactical-level electronic warfare equipment, ammunition (which are used with unmanned systems) and their components for its own needs and the needs of other components of the Defense Forces and transfer them to the components of the Defense Forces.

Recall

In November last year, the Rada supported a Bill on redirecting the so-called military personal income tax from military salaries from local budgets to the state budget.

According to him, from January 1 to December 31 of the year in which martial law was suspended or lifted, "military personal income tax" is distributed in the following proportions::

45% - state service for special communications and Information Protection of Ukraine for drones (forecast of UAH 43+ billion)

45% - Ministry of strategic industry for the deployment of ammunition and weapons production (UAH 43+ billion)

10% - to managers of the security and defense sector for automatic distribution between military units in proportion to the personal income tax paid (about 10 billion).