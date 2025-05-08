Recently, Ukrainian soldiers liberated a forest area that the enemy called "Berlin", UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Details

According to the General Staff, thanks to the efforts of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia", the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Koshovyi Otaman Ivan Sirko and other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, control was restored over several square kilometers of tactically significant terrain north of the settlement of Lyptsi, Kharkiv region.

Fighting for this area lasted about six months. The total losses of the enemy in this area amount to more than 1,500 people killed and wounded. Several hundred units of various weapons and military equipment of the enemy were destroyed. The restoration of control over the specified territory made it possible to move the line of combat contact away from Kharkiv and strengthen the defense of the entire region - reported in the General Staff.

