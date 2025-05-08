$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the "Berlin" forest in Kharkiv region: details of the operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5908 views

Ukrainian troops have regained control over a strategically important territory north of Lyptsi. The enemy's losses amounted to over 1,500 people, hundreds of units of equipment were destroyed.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the "Berlin" forest in Kharkiv region: details of the operation

Recently, Ukrainian soldiers liberated a forest area that the enemy called "Berlin", UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Details

According to the General Staff, thanks to the efforts of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia", the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Koshovyi Otaman Ivan Sirko and other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, control was restored over several square kilometers of tactically significant terrain north of the settlement of Lyptsi, Kharkiv region.

Fighting for this area lasted about six months. The total losses of the enemy in this area amount to more than 1,500 people killed and wounded. Several hundred units of various weapons and military equipment of the enemy were destroyed. The restoration of control over the specified territory made it possible to move the line of combat contact away from Kharkiv and strengthen the defense of the entire region 

- reported in the General Staff.

General Staff: 117 combat clashes on the front, 41 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction08.05.25, 16:23 • 5278 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
National Guard of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
