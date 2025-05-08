General Staff: 117 combat clashes on the front, 41 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 117 combat clashes have taken place on the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 41 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Border settlements, in particular: Starykove, Maryine, Myropilske, Novodmytrivka, Petrushivka of Sumy region, suffered from cynical shelling from the territory of the russian federation; the areas of Nova Sloboda, Brusky, Boyaro-Lezhachi of Sumy region were hit by guided aerial bombs - the statement says.

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the aggressor, another clash is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three assault actions near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Nova Kruglyakivka. The battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the occupying army attacked 17 times near the settlements of Nadia, Novojehorivka, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna and Torske. Two clashes are still ongoing.

Our soldiers stopped two assault actions of the enemy in the Siversk direction in the area of Bilohorivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Krymske and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 41 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Hrodivka, Myrolyubivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and repelled 32 attacks, nine clashes are still ongoing.

Today in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 19 times near the settlements of Rozlyv, Novosilka, Novopil, Privilne and Burlatske. Three clashes continue.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of Stepove and Shcherbaky.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to advance.

In the Hulyaypil direction, the aggressor did not conduct active offensive actions.

In the Kurakhove direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the Russians. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 7 air strikes, dropping a total of ten guided air bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 149 artillery shellings.

The situation on other fronts has not changed significantly, the General Staff summarized.

