General Staff: 117 combat clashes on the front, 41 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 4720 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:30 PM • 10445 views

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

01:00 PM • 13794 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 20941 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 26385 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 45964 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 51158 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 54970 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
08:51 AM • 38522 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 52863 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Popular news

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 51484 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 99851 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 52130 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

09:23 AM • 22298 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 33994 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 1702 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 17603 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 45964 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 54970 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 100783 views
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 34768 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 52898 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 55225 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 85966 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 134978 views
General Staff: 117 combat clashes on the front, 41 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2166 views

During the day, 117 combat clashes took place on the front. The most attacks, 41, were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where fierce battles are ongoing.

General Staff: 117 combat clashes on the front, 41 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 117 combat clashes have taken place on the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 41 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Border settlements, in particular: Starykove, Maryine, Myropilske, Novodmytrivka, Petrushivka of Sumy region, suffered from cynical shelling from the territory of the russian federation; the areas of Nova Sloboda, Brusky, Boyaro-Lezhachi of Sumy region were hit by guided aerial bombs 

- the statement says.

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the aggressor, another clash is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three assault actions near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Nova Kruglyakivka. The battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the occupying army attacked 17 times near the settlements of Nadia, Novojehorivka, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna and Torske. Two clashes are still ongoing.

Our soldiers stopped two assault actions of the enemy in the Siversk direction in the area of Bilohorivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Krymske and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 41 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Hrodivka, Myrolyubivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and repelled 32 attacks, nine clashes are still ongoing.

Today in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 19 times near the settlements of Rozlyv, Novosilka, Novopil, Privilne and Burlatske. Three clashes continue.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of Stepove and Shcherbaky.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to advance.

In the Hulyaypil direction, the aggressor did not conduct active offensive actions.

In the Kurakhove direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the Russians. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 7 air strikes, dropping a total of ten guided air bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 149 artillery shellings.

The situation on other fronts has not changed significantly, the General Staff summarized.

Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers and still has not achieved any of its strategic goals in Ukraine - Chairman of the NATO Military Committee 08.05.25, 14:45 • 4584 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
NATO
Ukraine
