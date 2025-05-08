$41.440.02
"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers and still has not achieved any of its strategic goals in Ukraine - Chairman of the NATO Military Committee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2646 views

Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers but has not achieved any strategic goals in Ukraine. Admiral Bauer emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine to achieve a just peace.

Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers and still has not achieved any of its strategic goals in Ukraine - Chairman of the NATO Military Committee

During the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, more than 700,000 Russian soldiers were wounded or killed, but even this did not help it achieve any of the strategic goals that the Russian authorities set for themselves. This was announced by Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee at the annual Kyiv Security Forum, reports UNN.

Russia has lost more than 700,000 of its people wounded and killed, and still has not achieved any of its strategic goals. And without the support of China and other autocratic regimes, Russia would never even be able to continue the war. President Xi's presence in Red Square, scheduled for tomorrow, is just evidence that the forces of evil are uniting. Because they are afraid of the power that the member countries of the Alliance demonstrate,"

- Bauer emphasized.

He also noted that Russia is rapidly rebuilding on a "war footing", but at the same time suffers "huge losses for very small victories."

Ukraine, despite the issue with personnel, is doing a very good job of defending its positions. We see what the Kremlin thought was a three-day war has turned into

- the admiral said.

Bauer added that everyone should agree that a country cannot "seize the lands of another country" and the public should not accept this as the norm. He stressed that it is necessary to continue to support Ukraine and ensure the achievement of a just peace.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion, but the invasion began in 2014 and continued in 2022. This is the first. Second. We also need to ensure that there is a just peace for Ukraine, to continue to support Ukraine, to put it in the best and strongest position in any negotiations when they begin

- the admiral emphasized.

‘There should be no doubt: NATO stands with Ukraine’ - Deputy Secretary General08.05.25, 13:13 • 5796 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
