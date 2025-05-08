‘There should be no doubt: NATO stands with Ukraine’ - Deputy Secretary General

NATO has provided Ukraine with unprecedented military support and continues to increase it so that the Ukrainian people can defend themselves against possible future aggression.

This was announced by NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska at the 17th Kyiv Security Forum, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian people have suffered incredible suffering. They deserve true peace, protection and true security. And at this crucial moment, there should be no doubt: NATO is with Ukraine. - she said.

She added that NATO member countries and partners have provided Ukraine with unprecedented military support, as well as financial and medical assistance, while increasing it. The Deputy Secretary General of NATO emphasized that in three months of 2025, the organization committed to provide 20 billion euros for military aid.

Shekerinska assured that NATO will continue to help Ukraine so that it can defend itself today and "deter any possible aggression in the future."

Our support is clear and concrete - she added.

Let us remind you

During a briefing at the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in Brussels, Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that in the first three months of this year, Western partners allocated 20 billion euros to Ukraine and promised that there would be more.

Rutte also emphasized that the war in Ukraine is not a regional conflict, but a global one, as Russia cooperates with several other countries.