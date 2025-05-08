‘There should be no doubt: NATO stands with Ukraine’ - Deputy Secretary General

$41.440.02
Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named
08:51 AM • 18526 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

07:53 AM • 35092 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

07:22 AM • 35387 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8, 03:10 AM • 42276 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 56953 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 89031 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 03:37 PM • 56305 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

May 7, 03:25 PM • 62624 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

May 7, 02:38 PM • 50975 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

May 7, 02:35 PM • 53826 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

May 8, 01:26 AM • 42139 views

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

May 8, 02:39 AM • 40787 views

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

May 8, 03:03 AM • 44152 views

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

07:10 AM • 20146 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 44720 views
Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 45467 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 89031 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
May 7, 10:29 AM • 129971 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 131256 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
May 7, 09:50 AM • 122966 views
GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 9388 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 13376 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 44048 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 75329 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 124684 views
‘There should be no doubt: NATO stands with Ukraine’ - Deputy Secretary General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3576 views

Radmila Shekerinska stated that NATO is providing Ukraine with unprecedented military assistance. The organization has committed to providing 20 billion euros in military aid in the three months of 2025.

‘There should be no doubt: NATO stands with Ukraine’ - Deputy Secretary General

NATO has provided Ukraine with unprecedented military support and continues to increase it so that the Ukrainian people can defend themselves against possible future aggression.

This was announced by NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska at the 17th Kyiv Security Forum, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian people have suffered incredible suffering. They deserve true peace, protection and true security. And at this crucial moment, there should be no doubt: NATO is with Ukraine.

- she said.

She added that NATO member countries and partners have provided Ukraine with unprecedented military support, as well as financial and medical assistance, while increasing it. The Deputy Secretary General of NATO emphasized that in three months of 2025, the organization committed to provide 20 billion euros for military aid.

Shekerinska assured that NATO will continue to help Ukraine so that it can defend itself today and "deter any possible aggression in the future."

Our support is clear and concrete

- she added.

Let us remind you

During a briefing at the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in Brussels, Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that in the first three months of this year, Western partners allocated 20 billion euros to Ukraine and promised that there would be more.

Rutte also emphasized that the war in Ukraine is not a regional conflict, but a global one, as Russia cooperates with several other countries.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Politics
