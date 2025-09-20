Inscription "Glory to Russia" on the scoreboard in the Kyiv-Rakhiv train: police are conducting a check

Today, September 20, law enforcement officers in Ivano-Frankivsk region received a report that an electronic scoreboard with the inscription "glory to Russia" was found in the window of a train with the route "Kyiv – Rakhiv" in Yaremche. Investigators inspected the scene and seized a tablet device. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region, according to UNN.

Ivano-Frankivsk police are investigating an incident on a train. On September 20, at about 7:30 a.m., the 102 special line received a report that an electronic scoreboard with the inscription "glory to Russia" was found in the window of a train with the route "Kyiv – Rakhiv" in Yaremche. Investigators inspected the scene and seized a tablet device from which this electronic scoreboard is programmed. - the message says.

Currently, police officers have entered the information into the Unified Register and have begun an investigation, establishing the circumstances of the incident and the persons who may be involved in the offense.

Local Telegram channels showed a photo.

Recall

In Chernihiv, the police completed an investigation into a scandalous video in which girls danced to a Russian song on the Alley of Heroes. The participants turned out to be 14-year-old students of a local gymnasium, and their parents are now facing trial.