NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 87942 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 97596 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116020 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187298 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 231900 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142461 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368522 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181651 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149581 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197868 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Additional trains are being launched from Kyiv to Lviv and to the mountains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41362 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is appointing additional trains from Kiev to Lviv and to mountain destinations, during peak load days, to meet, among other things, the increased demand of passengers for trips from the capital to the mountains.

Additional trains are being launched from Kyiv to Lviv and to the mountains

In Ukraine, additional trains have been scheduled from Kyiv to Lviv and to the mountains, during peak load days, to meet the increased demand of passengers for travel, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Friday.

Details

"We add seats from Kiev to Lviv and the mountains on peak days and schedule additional trains between Kiev and Lviv, as well as Kolomyia, Lviv and Rakhiv!"- indicated in UZ.

The company noted that there is an increase in passenger demand for trains from the capital to the mountains, so it has scheduled an additional train No. 191/192 Kiev - Lviv for June 22, 28 and 30. It will depart from Kiev at 8:18, arrive in Lviv at 14: 59 and make it convenient to get further than the mountains, because it has an agreed transfer in just 23 minutes to the additionally designated train No. 816/815 Lviv - Rakhiv.

Train No. 816/815 Lviv - Rakhov will depart from Lviv on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 15:22 and arrive in Rakhov at 21:19. return train No. 816/815 Rakhov-Lviv will depart from Rakhov from June 22 on Saturdays and Sundays at 3:48 and arrive in Lviv at 10:07.

From Lviv, Train No. 192/191 Lviv - Kiev will depart from Lviv on June 22, 28 and 30 at 14:35 and arrive in Kiev at 21:40.

Starting today, from June 21, Train No. 815 Kolomyia - Lviv will also run on Fridays. It will depart at 6:30 and arrive in Lviv at 10: 07.

Train No. 816/815 will pass in both directions through the stations Yasinya, Lazeschyna, Vorokhta, Tatarov-Bukovel, Yaremche, Nadvirna, Ivano-Frankivsk and other tourist cities.

"Ukrzaliznytsia launches additional trains to Odesa6/19/24, 3:40 PM • 11252 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

