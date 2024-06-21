Additional trains are being launched from Kyiv to Lviv and to the mountains

In Ukraine, additional trains have been scheduled from Kyiv to Lviv and to the mountains, during peak load days, to meet the increased demand of passengers for travel, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Friday.

Details

"We add seats from Kiev to Lviv and the mountains on peak days and schedule additional trains between Kiev and Lviv, as well as Kolomyia, Lviv and Rakhiv!"- indicated in UZ.

The company noted that there is an increase in passenger demand for trains from the capital to the mountains, so it has scheduled an additional train No. 191/192 Kiev - Lviv for June 22, 28 and 30. It will depart from Kiev at 8:18, arrive in Lviv at 14: 59 and make it convenient to get further than the mountains, because it has an agreed transfer in just 23 minutes to the additionally designated train No. 816/815 Lviv - Rakhiv.

Train No. 816/815 Lviv - Rakhov will depart from Lviv on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 15:22 and arrive in Rakhov at 21:19. return train No. 816/815 Rakhov-Lviv will depart from Rakhov from June 22 on Saturdays and Sundays at 3:48 and arrive in Lviv at 10:07.

From Lviv, Train No. 192/191 Lviv - Kiev will depart from Lviv on June 22, 28 and 30 at 14:35 and arrive in Kiev at 21:40.

Starting today, from June 21, Train No. 815 Kolomyia - Lviv will also run on Fridays. It will depart at 6:30 and arrive in Lviv at 10: 07.

Train No. 816/815 will pass in both directions through the stations Yasinya, Lazeschyna, Vorokhta, Tatarov-Bukovel, Yaremche, Nadvirna, Ivano-Frankivsk and other tourist cities.

