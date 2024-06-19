"Ukrzaliznytsia launches additional trains to Odesa

"Ukrzaliznytsia is running additional trains from Lviv and Kyiv to Odesa. The decision was made due to increased demand during the summer season. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

An additional train No. 115 Kyiv-Odesa is launched from Kyiv for the weekend of June 22 and 23.

It will depart from the capital at 8:26 and arrive in Odesa at 18:22. In the opposite direction, from Odesa, the train will depart on the same dates at 10:14 and arrive in Kyiv at 19:48.

Train #168/167 Lviv - Odesa is scheduled to run from Lviv on June 30. The train will depart from Lviv at 07:23 and arrive in Odesa at 18:19. The train will depart from Odesa on the same date at 08:03 and arrive in Lviv at 18:40.

