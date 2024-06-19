"Ukrzaliznytsia launches additional trains to Odesa

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 7414 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 19672 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 159444 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 152628 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 163988 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213386 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247442 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153232 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371185 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183622 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 100570 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132735 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39597 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 57788 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 7350 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 159410 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 133226 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 152607 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 145197 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13483 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18601 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19672 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39937 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

"Ukrzaliznytsia launches additional trains to Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11252 views

"Ukrzaliznytsia launches additional trains from Kyiv and Lviv to Odesa during the summer season due to increased demand.

"Ukrzaliznytsia launches additional trains to Odesa

"Ukrzaliznytsia is running additional trains from Lviv and Kyiv to Odesa. The decision was made due to increased demand during the summer season. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.  

An additional train No. 115 Kyiv-Odesa is launched from Kyiv for the weekend of June 22 and 23.

It will depart from the capital at 8:26 and arrive in Odesa at 18:22. In the opposite direction, from Odesa, the train will depart on the same dates at 10:14 and arrive in Kyiv at 19:48.

Train #168/167 Lviv - Odesa is scheduled to run from Lviv on June 30. The train will depart from Lviv at 07:23 and arrive in Odesa at 18:19. The train will depart from Odesa on the same date at 08:03 and arrive in Lviv at 18:40.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" introduces a new service for relatives of wounded soldiers11.06.24, 21:28 • 27861 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
Lviv
Odesa
Kyiv
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11