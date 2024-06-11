ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Ukrzaliznytsia" introduces a new service for relatives of wounded soldiers

"Ukrzaliznytsia" introduces a new service for relatives of wounded soldiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27819 views

From now on, Ukrzaliznytsia allows relatives of wounded soldiers to book tickets for medical trains for urgent transportation and rehabilitation, provided they present relevant documents confirming their family ties and the soldier's combatant status.

Now you can book a ticket with Ukrzaliznytsia for relatives of wounded soldiers. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN

Our trains continue to evacuate wounded defenders. They are fully autonomous and equipped with everything necessary for safe transportation and medical care. However, for safety and medical reasons, there are no seats for relatives of wounded soldiers. So if your relatives who are undergoing rehabilitation after being wounded are being urgently transported by our medical trains, and there are no tickets available at the moment, you can apply to buy a special reservation

- Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

To redeem a reservation at the ticket office, you need to present the original or a copy of the wounded relative's combatant ID card, as well as a document proving your relationship.

Ukrzaliznytsia informs that tickets can be purchased only for certain routes and trains, and this service is available to family members of military personnel of the first degree of kinship, including parents, spouses and children, including adopted children.

An application for tickets must be submitted no later than 6 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, and payment must be made at the ticket office no later than one hour before departure.

Recall

Ukrzaliznytsia donates two more modernized railroad cars for evacuation of wounded to the Defense Forces.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar

