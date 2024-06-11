"Ukrzaliznytsia" introduces a new service for relatives of wounded soldiers

Now you can book a ticket with Ukrzaliznytsia for relatives of wounded soldiers. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN

Our trains continue to evacuate wounded defenders. They are fully autonomous and equipped with everything necessary for safe transportation and medical care. However, for safety and medical reasons, there are no seats for relatives of wounded soldiers. So if your relatives who are undergoing rehabilitation after being wounded are being urgently transported by our medical trains, and there are no tickets available at the moment, you can apply to buy a special reservation - Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

To redeem a reservation at the ticket office, you need to present the original or a copy of the wounded relative's combatant ID card, as well as a document proving your relationship.

Ukrzaliznytsia informs that tickets can be purchased only for certain routes and trains, and this service is available to family members of military personnel of the first degree of kinship, including parents, spouses and children, including adopted children.

An application for tickets must be submitted no later than 6 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, and payment must be made at the ticket office no later than one hour before departure.

Recall

Ukrzaliznytsia donates two more modernized railroad cars for evacuation of wounded to the Defense Forces.