Ukraine launches 16 additional trains for winter holidays: on which routes

Ukrzaliznytsia is assigning 16 additional trains for the Christmas and New Year holidays, the company announced, writes UNN.

16 additional trains, attached carriages, and increased frequency of regular services – UZ is resorting to all possible means to increase the availability of seats even under conditions of carriage deficit - the message says.

It is stated that priority is traditionally given to the Carpathian direction to provide opportunities for recreation and rehabilitation for Ukrainian military personnel and families with children. In January, some of these directions will also be covered by the 3000 km across Ukraine program.

Which directions

List of 16 additional trains:

№ 255/256 Kyiv – Rakhiv;

№ 271/272 Kyiv – Ivano-Frankivsk;

№ 237/238 Kyiv – Uzhhorod;

№ 220/219 Kyiv – Dnipro;

№ 248/247 Kyiv – Odesa;

№ 265/266 Kyiv – Odesa;

№ 159/160 Kyiv – Truskavets;

№ 249/250 Kyiv – Lviv;

№ 289/290 Kyiv – Lviv;

№ 291/292 Kyiv – Lviv;

№ 741/742 Kyiv – Lviv;

№ 777/778 Kyiv – Lviv;

№ 197/198 Kyiv – Kovel;

№ 168/167 Odesa – Lviv

It is also reported about train №291 Kyiv – Lviv with a maximally convenient (35 min.) connection with train №157/158 Lviv – Chop, which passes through Slavske, Volovets, Svaliava, Mukachevo.

Also, train №289 Kyiv – Lviv (arriving at 07:40) has a convenient connection with the route to the Carpathians, as noted, to depart at 10:51 on a modern diesel train Lviv – Vorokhta via Yaremche and Bukovel.

Additional high-speed train services have been assigned from Volyn and Slobozhanshchyna: №755/756 Kyiv – Lutsk and №720/719 Kyiv – Kharkiv.

In addition, from Prydniprovya in the Western direction, additional attached carriages have been assigned for the Dnipro – Lviv route to train № 032/031 Zaporizhzhia – Przemyśl.

"If there are still not enough tickets in the desired direction, we remind you about the auto-redemption function of the UZ application: it works reliably," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.

Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected services