"Ukrzaliznytsia announces a new flight between Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk region

"Ukrzaliznytsia is appointing an additional train from Kharkiv to Vorokhta, which will start running between the regions next week. This is reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Train #201/202 Kharkiv - Vorokhta will depart from Kharkiv at 18:55, Ivano-Frankivsk at 11:28 - 11:48, Yaremche at 13:10 - 13:12, Tatariv-Bukovel at 13:50 - 13:55, arriving in Vorokhta at 14:09.

In the opposite direction, from Vorokhta, train #201/202 will depart at 16:29, Tatariv-Bukovel 16:39 - 16:42, Yaremche 17:07 - 17:10, Ivano-Frankivsk 18:25 - 19:49, arriving in Kharkiv at 12:33 the next day.

It is noted that in the first train will depart on February 23 from Kharkiv and on February 24 from Vorokhta, and will run every other day.

The company adds that train tickets are already available for purchase in the Ukrzaliznytsia app, chatbots, on the website, and at station ticket offices. Ukrzaliznytsia also noted that the train includes compartment and luxury cars.

