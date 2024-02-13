"Ukrzaliznytsia announces a new flight between Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk region
Kyiv • UNN
Starting next week, Ukrzaliznytsia will schedule an additional train from Kharkiv to Vorokhta with departure and arrival times.
"Ukrzaliznytsia is appointing an additional train from Kharkiv to Vorokhta, which will start running between the regions next week. This is reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.
Details
Train #201/202 Kharkiv - Vorokhta will depart from Kharkiv at 18:55, Ivano-Frankivsk at 11:28 - 11:48, Yaremche at 13:10 - 13:12, Tatariv-Bukovel at 13:50 - 13:55, arriving in Vorokhta at 14:09.
In the opposite direction, from Vorokhta, train #201/202 will depart at 16:29, Tatariv-Bukovel 16:39 - 16:42, Yaremche 17:07 - 17:10, Ivano-Frankivsk 18:25 - 19:49, arriving in Kharkiv at 12:33 the next day.
Ukrzaliznytsia to launch "Romantic Express" trains between Kyiv and Lviv for Valentine's Day10.02.24, 04:46 • 41321 view
Stops are provided at the stations Lviv, Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi, Myrhorod, Poltava-Kyivska
It is noted that in the first train will depart on February 23 from Kharkiv and on February 24 from Vorokhta, and will run every other day.
Addendum
The company adds that train tickets are already available for purchase in the Ukrzaliznytsia app, chatbots, on the website, and at station ticket offices. Ukrzaliznytsia also noted that the train includes compartment and luxury cars.
Recall
Starting March 2, 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia will launch a new night train between Kharkiv and Dnipro, which will provide an alternative to travel between the two largest cities in eastern Ukraine.