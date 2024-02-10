Ukrzaliznytsia to launch "Romantic Express" trains between Kyiv and Lviv for Valentine's Day

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ukrzaliznytsia to launch "Romantic Express" trains between Kyiv and Lviv for Valentine's Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 41322 views

On Valentine's Day, Ukrzaliznytsia will launch the Romantic Express train between Kyiv and Lviv to give lovers a romantic trip on a steam locomotive in a new carriage with music and a special menu.

Ukrzaliznytsia and Mastercard will launch the Train to You for the second time on Valentine's Day. In 2024, trains will run not only in Kyiv but also in Lviv. This is reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia on its Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that "trains to you" will run on February 14, 16, and 18.

"Romantic Express will return in an updated form.

Passengers will enjoy a romantic trip under a real steam locomotive, in a brand new carriage, in a compartment for two, with romantic music, with the opportunity to order a special menu from the famous Ukrainian chef of our diplomatic flights, Yevhen Klopotenko

noted in UZ.

Half of the seats are provided free of charge to wounded soldiers undergoing rehabilitation.

The journey through Kyiv and Lviv will last just over 2 hours, starting and ending at the Central Railway Station.  Departures on February 14, 16 and 18 in Lviv at 18:55 and in Kyiv at 19:10.

Tickets for this flight will cost differently depending on the day of the week, with prices starting at UAH 304 in Lviv and UAH 458 in Kyiv.

Ticket sales start at 17:00 on February 9.

You can find "Train to You" in the app by searching for Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi - Kyiv-Romantic and Lviv - Lviv-Romantic.

Dinner is not included in the ticket price, each customer will receive an individual link to a specially designed menu from the chef.

It is also noted that military passengers will also receive a "poetic surprise" from Serhiy Zhadan.

Ukrzaliznytsia launches a new train from Kharkiv to Dnipro in March09.02.24, 14:12 • 23818 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

CultureEvents
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
telegramTelegram
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

