Ukrzaliznytsia to launch "Romantic Express" trains between Kyiv and Lviv for Valentine's Day

Ukrzaliznytsia and Mastercard will launch the Train to You for the second time on Valentine's Day. In 2024, trains will run not only in Kyiv but also in Lviv. This is reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia on its Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that "trains to you" will run on February 14, 16, and 18.

"Romantic Express will return in an updated form.

Passengers will enjoy a romantic trip under a real steam locomotive, in a brand new carriage, in a compartment for two, with romantic music, with the opportunity to order a special menu from the famous Ukrainian chef of our diplomatic flights, Yevhen Klopotenko noted in UZ.

Half of the seats are provided free of charge to wounded soldiers undergoing rehabilitation.

The journey through Kyiv and Lviv will last just over 2 hours, starting and ending at the Central Railway Station. Departures on February 14, 16 and 18 in Lviv at 18:55 and in Kyiv at 19:10.

Tickets for this flight will cost differently depending on the day of the week, with prices starting at UAH 304 in Lviv and UAH 458 in Kyiv.

Ticket sales start at 17:00 on February 9.

You can find "Train to You" in the app by searching for Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi - Kyiv-Romantic and Lviv - Lviv-Romantic.

Dinner is not included in the ticket price, each customer will receive an individual link to a specially designed menu from the chef.

It is also noted that military passengers will also receive a "poetic surprise" from Serhiy Zhadan.

Ukrzaliznytsia launches a new train from Kharkiv to Dnipro in March