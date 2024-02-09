Ukrzaliznytsia launches a new train from Kharkiv to Dnipro in March

Starting in March 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia will launch a new Kharkiv-Dnipro train. This was reported by the carrier's press service, UNN reports .

We are finding additional opportunities to launch new routes! The new train, which will receive the number 295/296, will connect Kharkiv and Dnipro and provide a nighttime alternative to traveling between the two largest cities in the east of our country, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the train will make its first trip on March 2 from Kharkiv and on March 3 from Dnipro.

From Kharkiv, the train will depart on even-numbered days at 23:40 and arrive in Dnipro at 05:05 the next morning. In the opposite direction, from Dnipro, the train will depart on odd-numbered days at 23:40 and arrive in Kharkiv at 05:05 the next day.

Stops are provided at Merefa, Likhacheve, Lozova, Pavlohrad, and Synelnykove-2 stations.

The train includes reserved seats, compartments, and suites.

Ukrzaliznytsia also said that train tickets will be available for purchase 20 days before departure in the Ukrzaliznytsia app, chatbots, on the website, and at station ticket offices.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, due to high demand, Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled additional trains between Kyiv, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk using new railcars