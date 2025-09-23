14 trains delayed after night attack by Russia, one for over 5 hours - Ukrzaliznytsia
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russia's night attack and damage to infrastructure, 14 Ukrzaliznytsia trains are delayed. Among them, train No. 749/750 Kyiv-Pas.-Vienna Main is delayed by more than 5 hours, and train No. 9/10 Budapest-Keleti-Kyiv-Pas. - by more than an hour.
After the night attack by the Russian Federation and damage to infrastructure, 14 trains are known to be delayed, including one for more than 5 hours, and another for more than an hour. These updated data as of 12:26 on September 23 were published by Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.
Details
According to UZ, the following trains are delayed:
- No. 749/750 Kyiv-Pas.-Vienna Main (+5:31);
- No. 9/10 Budapest-Keleti-Kyiv-Pas. (+1:47);
- No. 31/32 Przemyśl Main-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+0:51);
- No. 749/750 Budapest-Kelenföld-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:40);
- No. 749/750 Uzhhorod-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:37);
- No. 127/128 Lviv-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+0:23);
- No. 91/92 Odesa-Holovna-Kramatorsk (+0:17);
- No. 127/128 Zaporizhzhia-1-Lviv (+0:11);
- No. 47/48 Zaporizhzhia-1-Mukachevo (+0:09);
- No. 7/8 Odesa-Holovna-Kharkiv-Pas. (+0:07);
- No. 83/84 Solotvyno-1-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:07);
- No. 233/234 Rakhiv-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:07);
- No. 59/60 Kharkiv-Pas.-Odesa-Holovna (+0:06);
- No. 25/26 Odesa-Holovna-Yasinia (+0:05).
Recall
As a result of enemy shelling and damage to infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast, several trains are running with delays.
