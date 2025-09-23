14 trains delayed after night attack by Russia, one for over 5 hours - Ukrzaliznytsia

$41.380.13
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings
September 22, 05:45 PM
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment
September 22, 11:53 AM
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 60499 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 62961 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shown
Russians are building a broadcasting network in the temporarily occupied territories
September 22, 11:54 PM
Company director embezzled almost UAH 4 million allocated for modular homes in Kyiv Oblast
September 23, 01:12 AM
Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown drones
September 23, 01:48 AM
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 million
September 23, 02:44 AM
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?
07:45 AM
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rules
08:45 AM
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?
07:45 AM
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
05:00 AM
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
September 22, 11:26 AM
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mahmoud Abbas
Emmanuel Macron
Karoline Leavitt
Ukraine
United States
New York City
White House
Kazakhstan
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
September 22, 11:26 AM
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US
September 22, 10:56 AM
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury
September 22, 05:42 AM
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
September 19, 04:00 PM
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
September 19, 02:24 PM
The Guardian
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot
Tesla Model Y
Shahed-136

14 trains delayed after night attack by Russia, one for over 5 hours - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

As a result of Russia's night attack and damage to infrastructure, 14 Ukrzaliznytsia trains are delayed. Among them, train No. 749/750 Kyiv-Pas.-Vienna Main is delayed by more than 5 hours, and train No. 9/10 Budapest-Keleti-Kyiv-Pas. - by more than an hour.

14 trains delayed after night attack by Russia, one for over 5 hours - Ukrzaliznytsia

After the night attack by the Russian Federation and damage to infrastructure, 14 trains are known to be delayed, including one for more than 5 hours, and another for more than an hour. These updated data as of 12:26 on September 23 were published by Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

Details

According to UZ, the following trains are delayed:

  • No. 749/750 Kyiv-Pas.-Vienna Main (+5:31);
    • No. 9/10 Budapest-Keleti-Kyiv-Pas. (+1:47);
      • No. 31/32 Przemyśl Main-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+0:51);
        • No. 749/750 Budapest-Kelenföld-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:40);
          • No. 749/750 Uzhhorod-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:37);
            • No. 127/128 Lviv-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+0:23);
              • No. 91/92 Odesa-Holovna-Kramatorsk (+0:17);
                • No. 127/128 Zaporizhzhia-1-Lviv (+0:11);
                  • No. 47/48 Zaporizhzhia-1-Mukachevo (+0:09);
                    • No. 7/8 Odesa-Holovna-Kharkiv-Pas. (+0:07);
                      • No. 83/84 Solotvyno-1-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:07);
                        • No. 233/234 Rakhiv-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:07);
                          • No. 59/60 Kharkiv-Pas.-Odesa-Holovna (+0:06);
                            • No. 25/26 Odesa-Holovna-Yasinia (+0:05).

                              Recall

                              As a result of enemy shelling and damage to infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast, several trains are running with delays.

                              Russia attacked infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad region23.09.25, 07:31 • 2590 views

