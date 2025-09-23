Russia attacked infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad region
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of September 23, Russia attacked the Kirovohrad region, damaging an infrastructure facility. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration Andriy Raikovych, there were no casualties.
On the night of September 23, Russia attacked the Kirovohrad region. As a result of the shelling, an infrastructure facility was damaged. There were no casualties, and the fire was localized. This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration (OVA) Andriy Raikovych, as reported by UNN.
During the night, the enemy once again launched a drone attack on an infrastructure facility in our region. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
"The fire was localized by rescuers from the State Emergency Service. All relevant services are also working on site," he added.
Recall
On the night of September 23, Russian troops attacked Chernihiv with attack UAVs, at least two explosions were recorded. A critical infrastructure facility was hit, and there were no casualties.
