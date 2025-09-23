Russia attacked infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad region

$41.250.00
September 22, 08:12 PM • 10975 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 24414 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 29343 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 33797 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 48658 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 59785 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 56655 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 28734 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 52940 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 25592 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Popular news
Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in SevastopolSeptember 22, 06:33 PM • 11317 views
Trump to comment on Putin's arms control treaty proposal - White HouseSeptember 22, 06:40 PM • 4372 views
In the capital of the Russian Federation, a plane flew extremely low over buildings amid the threat of drone attacksVideoSeptember 22, 07:33 PM • 10026 views
Drone threat triggers alarm in Norway: two foreigners detained - AftonBladetSeptember 22, 08:21 PM • 6432 views
Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown drones01:48 AM • 5612 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 43806 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 59787 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 52941 views
Russia attacked infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

On the night of September 23, Russia attacked the Kirovohrad region, damaging an infrastructure facility. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration Andriy Raikovych, there were no casualties.

Russia attacked infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad region

On the night of September 23, Russia attacked the Kirovohrad region. As a result of the shelling, an infrastructure facility was damaged. There were no casualties, and the fire was localized. This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration (OVA) Andriy Raikovych, as reported by UNN.

During the night, the enemy once again launched a drone attack on an infrastructure facility in our region. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

- Raikovych wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The fire was localized by rescuers from the State Emergency Service. All relevant services are also working on site," he added.

Recall

On the night of September 23, Russian troops attacked Chernihiv with attack UAVs, at least two explosions were recorded. A critical infrastructure facility was hit, and there were no casualties.

One person killed in Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia23.09.25, 05:21 • 1010 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Kirovohrad Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv