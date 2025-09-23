One person killed in Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv • UNN
One person was killed in the night attack on Zaporizhzhia on September 23. Russian troops launched six guided aerial bomb strikes on private residential areas and industrial facilities.
One person died as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of September 23. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.
Details
The Russians attacked the regional center with aerial bombs at night. They hit private buildings and industrial infrastructure facilities.
A man died - his body was recovered from under the rubble by rescuers
We remind you that on the night of September 23, Russian troops launched six guided aerial bomb strikes on Zaporizhzhia. The enemy hit private households and industrial infrastructure facilities, causing destruction of houses and fires.
