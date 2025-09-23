$41.250.00
September 22, 08:12 PM • 8378 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 19670 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 26714 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 31378 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 45290 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 57659 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 54816 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 28383 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 51453 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 25374 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

One person killed in Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

One person was killed in the night attack on Zaporizhzhia on September 23. Russian troops launched six guided aerial bomb strikes on private residential areas and industrial facilities.

One person killed in Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia

One person died as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of September 23. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

Details

The Russians attacked the regional center with aerial bombs at night. They hit private buildings and industrial infrastructure facilities.

A man died - his body was recovered from under the rubble by rescuers

- wrote Ivan Fedorov.

We remind you that on the night of September 23, Russian troops launched six guided aerial bomb strikes on Zaporizhzhia. The enemy hit private households and industrial infrastructure facilities, causing destruction of houses and fires.

Russian troops attacked Chernihiv: critical infrastructure hit23.09.25, 01:15 • 2094 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia